A Guest recently shared their experience after triggering security scanners at a Disney Park with an unusual item in their bag.

Most Guests like to be ready with the essentials during their Disney vacations. Water bottles, sunscreen, sunglasses, battery packs, bandages, and even a change of clothes are some of the most usual items Guests usually bring into the Parks — and maybe an umbrella or a poncho if you’re visiting Walt Disney World this season. But a Guest was stopped by Disney security Cast Members after their scanners showed a much less common item in her bag.

While Inside the Magic has reported on Guests sneaking prohibited items into Disney World and inadvertently exposing themselves online, this incident was nothing as you’ve seen before.

Lilymia (@lilyrosenthall) recently posted a video on TikTok sharing her experience after security Cast Members at Disneyland Paris stopped her. “Things that would ONLY happen to me,” commented the surprised Guest.

Lilymia recounted the incident saying, “I’m going through security at Disneyland Paris, and the guy stops me, and he’s like, ‘Ma’am, in your bag.’ Look on the scanner, and there’s, like, a big metal block in my bag.” From the Guest’s face, she was as surprised as the security Cast Members at the Parisian Disney Park after looking at the screen.

However, the Guest quickly realized the problematic, unusual item and said, “It was my harmonica,” before pulling the metal instrument and blowing into it, looking at her camera. You can see the video below:

on todays list of things that would ONLY happen to me.. #disneylandparis

Surely not all Guests would bring harmonicas into Disneyland or Disney World, but apparently, Guests visiting Disneyland Paris have a more considerable interest in music, carrying less common items in their Park bags.

Some viewers shared their own bizarre stories trying to bring musical items into Disney Parks, like @marina_veneno, who commented, “Disneyland in California made me give them my plastic kazoo that I forgot was in my bag. What the hell does CA Disneyland have against kazoos?”

Others, like @samanguitars, commented that harmonicas look like pistol magazines and that the unfortunate viewer discovered this at an airport after “being controlled for about two hours.” The similarities between both items are not far-fetched, which could explain why this Guest was stopped by Disneyland Paris security.

I had a similar experience during a recent Walt Disney World Resort visit. Disney security Cast Members stopped me every day before entering the Parks because I had a battery pack in my backpack. And while the item is not prohibited, its shape and size probably triggered some security protocol that required a secondary inspection. I can’t say all battery packs will trigger the security scanners and would never discourage Guests from being prepared with a battery pack, as we use our phones all day at the Parks, but it’s something to keep in mind on your next visit.

Guests must be aware of Disney’s rules and regulations before their visit to comply with them, as breaking them could result in being kicked out of the Park, banned for life, or arrested. You can click here to learn more about Disneyland Paris’ rules.

Have you ever been stopped by Disney security before visiting the Parks? What caused it? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!