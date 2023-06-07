Disneyland Security Forces Disney Influencer to Remove Inappropriate Attire

Disneyland Resort security interrupted a Disney Influencer during her rush to rope drop at Disney California Adventure on Tuesday.

Social media content creator Shantelle (@disneylandtourguide) shares her Disney Park visits with over 100 thousand Instagram followers. This week, she planned to show her viewers the pros and cons of rushing to popular attractions at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park first thing in the morning.

In the first of multiple Instagram stories, Shantelle walked from her offsite hotel to Disneyland Resort. She could be seen wearing a plaid Mickey Mouse headband gifted to her by a follower. It mimicked the colors and patterns worn by VIP Tour Guide Cast Members as an homage to her Instagram username and featured a fake Disney Cast Member nametag that read, “Shantelle, Tour Guide.”

The nametag was noticeably missing from Shantelle’s headband in her next video. She explained that Disney Security forced her to remove it to enter the Disney Parks.

“We made it for rope drop, but look what’s gone, my tag,” the Disney Influencer said. “So, at security, they were like, ‘You can’t have that.’ Somebody made it for me. It was just a cute little decoration. But they didn’t like it, so security took it.”

Previous dress code violations at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have not gone so smoothly. Last year, one TikTok video sparked a months-long trend in which Guests purposely wore inappropriate clothing to the Disney Parks for the chance at receiving a free shirt to cover up with. The Disney Dress Code trend went so viral that the Disney Parks forbade Cast Members from giving Guests free shirts; instead, Guests violating the dress code are forced to buy a shirt or go back to their Resort hotel rooms to change.

Check the Disneyland Dress Code before packing for your Theme Park vacation. Disney Security has the right to deny any Guest entry for violating attire policies.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.