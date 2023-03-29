ALWAYS Bring These to a Theme Park

It can be really easy to overpack for a theme park. If you pack everybody snacks, water, an extra phone charger, extra sunscreen, sunglasses, your camera, an umbrella, and a poncho… suddenly, you’re trying to lug a 20-pound backpack around the park. That doesn’t sound like a fun, relaxing day, does it?

However, it can be just as easy to under-pack, too. Suddenly, it’s 2 p.m., and your phone is dead, you’ve spent $20 on water, and you’re already sunburnt. That ALSO doesn’t sound like a fun and relaxing day. Here is a quick guide on the items that you should bring with you to every theme park and how to avoid bringing a huge backpack full of things you don’t need!

The Right Bag

Successfully packing for your day at the Park starts with using the right bag. Leave the massive hiking backpack at home – some parks don’t even allow them, and you’re going to have a hard time stuffing them in a locker or at your feet during a ride. The micro-backpack might not be the best choice, either; they’re cute, but unless you only plan on bringing your phone, they don’t hold very much. Stick with a comfortable, medium-sized bag. Backpacks are the best option, as you don’t want something like a messenger bag or a purse straining one shoulder all day. Pick something that’s easily accessible or with multiple pockets, too, so you don’t get trapped at a cash register digging through your bag for your wallet for five minutes.

Sun Protection

If you’re traveling somewhere hot or in the summer, ESPECIALLY Florida, bring sunscreen and your preferred forms of sun protection, including sunglasses and hats. The summer sun can be very dangerous, and if you don’t wear sunscreen, you put yourself at risk for sunburn, heat exhaustion, and more. You don’t have to pack the full bottle – a travel-sized bottle will fit in your bag easier. And keep an eye on your hats and sunglasses to ensure you don’t lose them on attractions.

Portable Phone Charger

Our smartphones are necessary for almost everything nowadays, including theme parks. Especially if you’re going somewhere like Walt Disney World, where EVERYTHING is on an app, you’re going to want to keep your phone charged. You’re also NOT going to want to go searching for an outlet, which usually isn’t available to Guests, and stand babysitting your phone while it charges. Bring a portable charger and remember to charge it the night before – you can even get solar-powered ones or small ones that plug directly into the bottom of your phone, so you can avoid wires.

Something to Keep You Dry

If you’re vacationing in Florida, it’s probably going to rain at some point during your trip. If there’s rain in the forecast, don’t get caught out in it! Bring something to help keep you dry when the deluge starts. This is dealer’s choice, but we recommend a raincoat or poncho over an umbrella – umbrellas may be more portable, but if the Park gets crowded, they can be difficult to walk around with. This way, you can also avoid buying any of these things in the Park. Protip: Once the rain stops, ask for a plastic shopping bag to wrap your wet jacket or poncho in, so it doesn’t get the rest of your bag wet. Also, if you plan on riding water rides, BRING AN EXTRA PAIR OF SOCKS! You may be able to deal with a wet shirt, but just a few steps of walking in wet socks will start blisters in no time.

A Refillable Water Bottle

One of the biggest things people waste their money on in theme parks is water. You NEED water to keep you going, especially in a hot place like Florida, and you’re not going to drink as much if you’re only relying on water fountains. Theme parks know this, and that’s why water bottles are so expensive! Bring a reusable bottle to fill up and save money, or at least hang on to your first plastic bottle and keep refilling it throughout the day.

Hand Sanitizer

The days of mask mandates and temperature checks at theme parks may be over, but they’re still a really easy place to get sick. Between waiting in crowded preshows and being squished with strangers while watching fireworks, you might catch something. We recommend keeping a travel-size bottle of hand sanitizer on you to keep yourself clean and healthy – after all, it’s a theme Park; you don’t want to know how many kids have had their hands or mouth on whatever you just touched. Although masks aren’t required at most theme parks anymore, if you’re worried about getting sick, we recommend tossing one in your bag, just in case.