How to Make the Most of a Rainy Park Day

Don’t let a little rain ruin your day.

In Florida, visitors can be sure of one thing: that 99% of the time it’s going to be hot. While it does get cooler during the winter, those days are few and far between, and the rest of the time days are hot and humid. During the summer more so, but the summer also brings hurricane season which brings rain. A lot of rain. Locals know however, that a little bit of rain doesn’t make or break an enjoyable day at the parks.

On average, a typical rain and lightning storm during the summer lasts about an hour. In that time, you are guaranteed to get wet and the Parks are likely to clear out. If you’re planning a trip to the Orlando theme parks anytime from April to October, be sure to bring an umbrella, a rain jacket or poncho, and a change of socks or shoes. However, if a little rain doesn’t bother you, there are plenty of ways to take advantage of the weather.

As mentioned earlier, a lot of the people don’t understand that the rain won’t last and don’t come prepared, so once that afternoon storm rolls in, the Parks empty quickly. Guests go back to their hotel rooms to dry off, have some lunch, or even a nap before coming back to the Parks in the evening. As long as the weather isn’t too bad, and there isn’t any lightning in the area, most of the outdoor rides will continue to operate. During this time, wait times are down, so avoid the indoor rides and attractions, and hop on as many outdoor ones as you can.

With the Parks emptier than normal during this time, it’s also a great time to get some empty Park photos! Especially if you wait until just after the rain has ended and the sun has come back out, you can generally find a rainbow or two if you look hard enough. You can get some amazing pictures with little to no people in the background.

All in all, as long as you’re prepared when you come to the Orlando theme parks, the rain won’t ruin your parade (although it may cancel or alter the actual parades). Come prepared to get wet, and enjoy a nearly empty theme park for a while!