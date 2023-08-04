Disney Could Ban You for This Divisive Behavior, Report Says

Per a recent report, Disney is setting out to ban impertinent Guests from the Parks. Have thousands of Guests’ demands finally been heard?

From the Happiest Place on Earth to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Disney Parks in America have been the birthplace of countless memories for millions of fans for generations. With timeless attractions, one-of-a-kind entertainment offerings, innovative experiences, heartwarming character interactions, and more, it’s not hard to see why millions of fans visit Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort every year.

However, Guest behavior continues to decline, with parkgoers engaging in illicit activities on property, promoting irresponsible “hacks,” reacting aggressively against Cast Members, acting entitled when they don’t get their way, and sparking debate online with disrespectful actions at some of the most popular Disney rides.

And after countless campaigns begging Disney to take action against impertinent Guests, it appears the company has finally listened to Guests’ demands, according to a recent report.

A viral video posted on TikTok stated, “Anyone heard reciting the pre-show spiel in the Haunted Mansion is subject to removal from the park.” The disrespectful action has been severely criticized online, “creating serious controversy and outrage,” with many considering it to ruin the experience of the fan-favorite ride — which, for the second time, is flopping at the box office. “This clearly takes away from the experience of the ride and puts the attention on the individual reciting it,” stated the report.

“This is to prevent future altercations, as well as to allow Guests to peacefully enjoy the experience without an Annual Passholder ruining it. In fact, repeated offenses could lead to a lifetime ban from Disney World.”

The extreme measure would reportedly be implemented in other popular attractions where similar incidents take place. “It’s likely this rule will apply to other runs with pre-shows like Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and, especially, Dinosaur.” You can see the viral video below:

PSA: If this is you, please stop. Unless you want a lifetime ban! #disneyworld #disneynews #hauntedmansion #disneyland #stretchingroom

While the drastic measure would respond to the demands of thousands of fans who have campaigned online to gain Disney’s attention on this divisive topic, the video shared by @mousetrapnews is a satire and does not reflect actual policies being enforced by The Walt Disney Company at Walt Disney World Resort.

Some viewers quickly realized the video was a satire and followed along with the joke. User @hns1431sd humorously commented, “This happened to me. I mumbled the words and they dragged me out by my hair and canceled my annual pass. I am now banned for life,” while user @peabrainedgoofball jokingly added, “My aunt went there to celebrate her recovery, they dragged her out so harshly that she had to go back to bed rest for another 3 weeks.”

Unfortunately, others believed the incredible measure was an actual policy to be enforced at the Parks, fencing against Disney’s “wokeness” and expressing relief after hearing that loud Guests would be kicked out of the Parks and even banned.

User @pawog7788 commented, “Disney. Lol. Wokeland wants to control everything/everyone. Here’s an idea….walk away.” And user @louff4tw added, “Legit tho. If I’m paying to be there I don’t want people talking along.”

While Walt Disney World Resort won’t kick Guests out of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT — for reciting their favorite ride’s pre-show spiel, Guests must abide by Walt Disney World Resort Property Rules during their visit, as failing to comply with these rules could result in Guests being kicked out of the Park, banned for life, or arrested.

Have you encountered impertinent Guests doing this on your favorite ride? Should Disney actually enforce this measure? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below!