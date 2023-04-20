Survey Determines the Worst Thing About “Disney Adults”

Disney Adults can’t catch a break, from being harassed online for meeting Disney Princesses to inspiring a satirical trend of overreacting to Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella Castles. But a recent survey of Disney Parks fans found that there’s one thing even Disney Adults can’t stand about their peers.

Reddit user u/truebeliever08 asked Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort fans if it was acceptable to narrate over Disney pre-ride spiels, such as The Ghost Host on the Haunted Mansion or Rod Sterling on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

The poll had four options, with “No! Shut Up!” winning with over 1,700 votes – 66.9% of those who participated. Other options included “I don’t care, but it’s super cringe,” with 16.2% of the vote; “I don’t care at all,” with 13.4%; and “Yes! I think it’s funny!” with just 3.5%. Disney Park fans expanded on their answers in the comments.

“It’s very inconsiderate,” said u/LaLunaLady1960. “You never know if you are spoiling a first experience for another Guest.”

“Some jerk we didn’t know who looked like he was by himself, turned directly to my wife and I, made full eye contact with me and narrated the whole thing directly at us, totally ruined the moment,” u/Electronic_Ride1651 recalled.

“These people live in a bubble and suffer from main character syndrome,” u/IamMagicarpe agreed. “They are the same as a few other types of people: People who drive fast through downtown areas with a super loud exhaust, people who say the lines of a movie/TV show before they’re said, people who make a Facebook post when someone they barely knew died, etc. They all can’t stand a group’s attention being somewhere other than them, so they do something stupid to change that.”

