Disney Adults Versus Disney Parents

The Disney Parks cater to hundreds and thousands of Guests on a regular basis, and that can mean crowds can reach over 150,000 people all put into one location. Naturally, being that packed into places like Walt Disney World can bring out the worst in some people, but none are quite as volatile as the Disney Adults who have had enough.

Typically, two factions get the most heat regarding bad Guest behavior: the “childless millennials” known as the traditional Disney Adults, and the entitled parents who take their kids to Disney World. Both parties have equal rights to the Parks and are notorious for some of the stunts they’ve pulled on Park property. The question is, who is really the problem here?

Battle of the Fans

So many reports about unruly adult behavior from the Disney Parks flood social media daily, and it can alter one’s perception of the so-called “happiest places on earth.” On one hand, we have adult Guests that have developed a reputation for being overzealous fans that have essentially become their own sub-culture, but we also have parents who could be more prepared for what a day at the Parks can bring. A recent post on r/DisneyWorld asked the same question, and fans were quick to offer up their takes on both sides.

Disney Adults

The Disney Adult fanbase might be the easier target, but that’s not to say they don’t make it easy. We’ve seen reports of climbing and disturbing property for Instagram likes and other such reports, but how much of that is truly the majority? It might be the case that their ties to social media platforms are truly to blame.

u/pikabud makes an appropriate observation when they write,

“Which group includes the people with bright phone screens on dark rides and who don’t know how to turn off their flash?”

While only one example of annoying behavior from Disney Adults, the frequent phone use and disregard for tech regulations does seem to come more from this group than the other. There have also been several cases of social-media stunts resulting in injury and worse, largely involving this particular group. However, the “responsible” parents who come to Disney with their kids don’t have the cleanest hands either.

Disney Parents

Parents who bring their kids to Disney are often praised for bringing their children to the place where dreams come true, but they can also make it a living nightmare. Reports of child abuse and destructive behavior from parents at Disney do not paint them in the best light.

We’ve seen parents at Disney do some pretty unsettling things, whether out of anger, exhaustion, or outright entitlement. However, u/Mundane-Excuse-751 offers up a more insightful take on the matter.

It’s the parents who do zero research ahead of time, lose their minds at the idea of having to stand in a queue, and scream at their kids because they’ve spent X amount of money on the vacation. I see it every time I go on any sort of a Disney trip – whether it’s a Disney cruise, DLRP, or WDW.

A Bit of Both

Nobody’s perfect, and sometimes even the most patient of adults (with or without kids) can hit their breaking point. That doesn’t excuse outright destructive behavior from both parties, but it does provide a bit of explanation to some of the frustration.

Everyone is capable of taking away some of Disney’s magic, just as much as they are capable of enjoying it. u/booktrovert says it best when they write,

It’s any adult who acts like crap at Disney, whether it’s looking down your nose at other people, yelling at your kids, cutting in line, being rude to Cast Members, carrying weapons, trying to get kids on rides when they’re too short, hitting on Gaston, etc. etc. Just behave and I don’t care if you have kids with you or not. All of above are adult problems. Just act like an adult, remember that rules apply to you, too, let go of your sense of entitlement and take a nap or eat an apple if you’re cranky. Be an adult and then no one is the worst.

The Cast Members and Staff of the Disney Parks are there to ensure everyone has a wonderful time. Adhering to their rules and regulations is the best way to have a safe and enjoyable visit, and even grownups need to be reminded of that fact on occasion.

Who do you think is Disney’s biggest problem? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!