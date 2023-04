Walt Disney World Resort was built for Guests of all ages. From romantic getaways to family vacations, there’s a place for everyone at the Disney Parks! Unfortunately, many adult Disney Guests report dealing with “entitled parents” who believe they should give up on experiences because they don’t have children.

TikToker Cici (@cicilovescheese) recently shared her experience with an entitled parent while waiting to meet Captain Jack Sparrow at Magic Kingdom Park. “I expect many people to criticize me in this story,” she began:

Cici visited during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, a ticketed seasonal event with exclusive character meet-and-greets. Character lines can get long, but Cici wanted to meet the Pirates of the Caribbean character dressed as Elizabeth Turner. (The Halloween Party is the only time adult Guests can wear costumes at the Disney Parks.)

The Guest waited over 30 minutes to meet Jack Sparrow and was “very excited” to find out she’d be the last to see him before he went on a 20 to 30-minute break. Just before it was Cici’s turn, the woman behind her tapped her shoulder and asked if they could switch places.

“My kids really want to see Jack Sparrow, and they’re really tired,” the woman allegedly said.

“I really don’t want to switch because I already waited 30 more minutes, and I have my night planned out,” Cici explained. She apologized and politely declined.

“The lady just immediately got furious and got angry with me and mocked me,” Cici recalled. “She’s like, ‘Oh my god. How old are you? 25? And you still dress like that? And come to Disneyland just to see an imaginary character?’ In front of her child.”

Cici said the woman kept telling her that she was ungrateful and unsympathetic, but neglected to consider her feelings.

“I never had a chance to see Jack Sparrow when I was a kid,” she said. “… I’ve been waiting to meet Jack Sparrow, this character, my entire life. Don’t you think that’s a little bit unfair for me?”

“Just because you have kids… it doesn’t mean that you have privilege or I have to accommodate your poor decision,” she concluded. “I mean, there’s no banner to say that Disney World is solely for the kids.”

Despite her initial concern, Cici received nothing but supportive comments. “You did the right thing,” read one from @g_h__777. “You don’t owe anything to anyone or their kids. I hope you enjoyed your time with captain Jack Sparrow.”

“Yes I did! He was so sweet,” she replied.

“That’s called bad parenting,” said @wwhiterosess80. “My kid wants to see Jack Sparrow then we wait our turn if not we get out of the line. I don’t know how parents do that.”

