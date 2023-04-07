Disney Guest Slams Entitled Parent Who Tried to Shove Kids In Front After Hour-Long Wait For Parade

An adult Guest recently revealed her experience with an “entitled parent” at Disneyland Paris.

Like Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris welcomes Guests of all ages. Though it promises a family-friendly environment, it’s a bucket list item for many solo “Disney Adults” and a romantic destination for couples.

TikToker @___beanspr0ut visited Disneyland Paris with her boyfriend during the 25th Anniversary Celebration, which featured a special parade dedicated to the European Disney Park. After having a terrible view at the back of a crowd on their first day, they decided to wait an hour for a front-row parade viewing spot on Main Street, U.S.A. Trouble started seconds before the parade began:

“Literally as the parade is starting, I get a big tap on my shoulder, very, very aggressively,” the Guest recalled. “It was a French woman… She goes, ‘Uh, you need to move so you can let my kids be at the front because they really want to see the parade…Can you move so they can stand in front of you? They won’t block your view.’”

“You’re right. They won’t block my view if they go in front of me,” the Guest said. But she explained that the crowd was packed shoulder to shoulder, and if she got pushed past the safety tape on the road moving for the children, Disney Cast Members would escort her to the back of the crowd so the parade could safely go by.

“Everyone’s pushing forward as they do when the parade starts,” she recalled. “If I try and move whatsoever, I’m going to fall… off of the pavement into the road… I’m not going to move because if I try and let your kid in front of me I risk losing my spot.”

“I also didn’t want a kid in front of me because I wanted to be at the front,” the Guest said. “That was the whole point, that we decided to not go on any rides so we can be at the front of the parade.”

The “entitled parent” continued to demand that the Guest let her kids in front of her, but she held her spot. “She got really p*ssed off at me,” she explained. “She ended up holding her kid up behind me, so the kid could still see. It was fine.”

After standing her ground, the Guest had a magical Disney parade experience. “The Kristoff actor came up to me and gave me a huge hug, and it was really wholesome and really cute, and I cried,” she recalled. “That wouldn’t have happened if I wasn’t at the front, so f**k you, French woman. I’m sorry, but I’m not moving for your child.”

