Entitled Guest Blocks Parent From Reuniting With Crying Child In Wheelchair

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer Disability Access Service (DAS) – allowing Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of queueing on standby. Both Disney Parks provide wheelchair and ECV rentals to make everyone’s visit as comfortable and magical as possible.

But not even The Walt Disney Company is perfect. Some Cast Members are calling on Disney to increase disability parking spaces and better police improper use of those spaces. Guests have repeatedly asked Disney to reform the DAS system – some wish it were easier to use, while others think it needs stricter policing.

Amid a recent report that Disneyland Resort rewarded Guests for reporting line jumpers, many Guests feel emboldened to intervene when they see what they perceive to be rule-breaking at Disney Parks. Some Guests have even accused others of lying about their disabilities to skip the line.

One Guest took it upon herself to step in when she thought a family was breaking the rules. Reddit user u/spare-article-396 shared that they stepped out of the line at Enchanted Tales With Belle in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort to ask a Disney Cast Member a question but faced an issue when they tried to reunite with their family.

“We were at the back of the queue as it was dead, but some people were entering as I was walking back through it. I asked my Q, went to walk back to my fam, and a lady legit put her hand on the bar to prevent me from walking past her,” the Guest recalled. “She started screaming at me that I was a line jumper. I pointed to my fam, and she didn’t care.”

“She told me I should have my fam cut the queue backward to meet with me. I was like ‘you passed me walking in here.’ She didn’t care. I asked how I was supposed to get my kid to me since he was in a wheelchair, she said she didn’t care,” the Guest continued. “My kid was young and started crying and calling my name, and she didn’t care. Just kept talking about me being a queue jumper.”

Eventually, other Guests stepped in and told the screaming woman to allow the parent to pass. Both families were sat in the same showing of Enchanted Tales with Belle, so the entire debacle was pointless as they had the same wait time.

While it’s frustrating when others break the rules, it’s always best to fully understand the situation before stepping in.

