Disneyland Guest Rewarded After Filming, Reporting Line Jumpers

The last Guests are riding Radiator Springs Racers at Disneyland Resort before it goes down for an indefinite refurbishment next month. The already popular ride regularly boasts hours-long wait times as Guests get their Cars (2006) fix in while they still can!

Some Guests skip the wait by utilizing the Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane service – a paid version of the now-retired FastPass. But others try to cheat their way to the front.

Reddit user u/Qwerty-4natural witnessed a group of teens jumping from the Single Rider Line to the Lightning Lane line at Radiator Springs Racers last weekend. Another group saw the teens and followed suit. While the Guest was frustrated, they decided not to say anything at first.

But as the Guest waited, they noticed the same group of teens jump from the Single Rider Line to the Lightning Lane line again. And that was the final straw.

“At that point I was frustrated enough that I recorded them jumping into the LL, flagged down a cast member, and showed them the recording,” the Guest recalled. “They watched it twice, thanked me and said that it was basically theft, and then proceeded to let my wife and I into the lightning lane for saying something. “

The Guest wasn’t sure if the teens were kicked out of Disney California Adventure or reprimanded for their actions. But their experience proves it’s always worth it to pay attention!

More on Radiator Springs Racers

Radiator Springs Racers opened alongside Cars Land on June 15, 2012. The ride is considered an updated version of Chevrolet Test Track in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort. From Disney:

Start your engines! Zoom through the desert landscape of Cars Land, inspired by the Disney and Pixar movie Cars.

Cruise Through Radiator Springs Kick the fun into overdrive as you buckle up for a road race featuring familiar car-acters, fantastic scenery and “wheel” thrills. Tour Ornament Valley and arrive in Radiator Springs—the cutest little town in Carburetor County—where the movie Cars springs to life. As you prep for the big race, all the locals show up to help. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack and Ramone are all rooting for you! Take a quick spin into either Luigi’s Casa Della Tires or Ramone’s House of Body Art to get a racing makeover—then hit the road. Ready, Get Set, Go! Meet your friendly competition at the starting line and get ready to race for first place! Zip over hills, zoom around high-banked turns and cruise down camelback straightaways past spectacular red-rock formations. Even if your car comes in second, this is one race where everyone’s a winner! Home on the Cadillac Range The towering Cadillac Range mountains serve as a majestic backdrop for Radiator Springs Racers. Car buffs may notice the 6 mountain peaks look like tail fins of classic Cadillac models from 1957 to 1962. The mountains are inspired by the iconic Cadillac Ranch public art installation along Route 66 near Amarillo, Texas.

Have you ever seen line jumpers at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.