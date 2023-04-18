A Complete Guide to Disney’s Hollywood Studios Dining

We’re back to help you with more Walt Disney World dining reservations!

There are a LOT of dining options at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, ranging from the basic to the out-of-this-world (literally). However, it also seems that table-service dining reservations at this Park can vanish quickly, or most Guests seem to eat at the same three quick-service locations, leaving the rest of them in the dust. Are the popular ones the right ones for your family and your next Walt Disney World Vacation?

We recently covered a complete guide to dining at the Magic Kingdom Park, and now we’re going to do the same for Disney’s Hollywood Studios – don’t worry, our guides on EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are in the works. We’re going to give you a rundown of every table service and quick service restaurant at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, what you can expect from each one, as well as our thoughts and reviews. We won’t be covering snack stands in this guide or seasonal locations, as they frequently only open for a month or two, if at all, during the year at Walt Disney World.

Make sure to let us know your favorite Disney’s Hollywood Studios restaurant in the comments!

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Table Service

50s Prime Time Cafe

This wacky throwback eatery will take you back to the classic days of black & white movies, TV dinners, and milkshakes… by way of your mom’s living room. The 50s Prime Time Cafe is quirky and fun with a kitschy design and a waitstaff made up of Cast Members that treat you like family, complete with getting razzed by your annoying cousin or being reminded by your Aunt to finish your vegetables. The delicious menu is made up of comfort classics like Aunt Liz’s Golden Fried Chicken, Cousin Megan’s Traditional Meatloaf, and Dad’s Favorite Chocolate-Peanut Butter Layered Cake. And don’t miss the Peanut Butter and Jelly Milkshake!

Dining Experience: A La Carte

A La Carte Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Pricing: Entrees range from $17-$28

Cuisine: American, Comfort Food

Pros: Fun and well-themed environment, delicious food, audience interaction is really fun

Fun and well-themed environment, delicious food, audience interaction is really fun Cons: Might not be great for those who don’t like being the center of attention, food can be a little heavy

Hollywood Brown Derby

One of the more upscale spots at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Hollywood Brown Derby is a signature dining experience that is modeled after the classic Los Angeles chain of the same name. There are a lot of fan-favorite dishes here like the Famous Cobb Salad and the Grapefruit Cake, and it’s also a great place for a quieter and slightly fancier meal. However, that relaxation comes with it not being as good for families and being a little expensive! If you want to try a taste without a full reservation, you can try the adjacent Brown Derby Lounge.

Dining Experience: A La Carte

A La Carte Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Pricing: Entrees range from $22-$49

Cuisine: American, Gourmet

Pros: Upscale and gourmet, Old Hollywood atmosphere, good & classic food

Upscale and gourmet, Old Hollywood atmosphere, good & classic food Cons: Expensive, not great for families

Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano

If you’re looking for some Italian food on your day at Hollywood Studios, Mama Melrose’s is the place to be. This laid-back spot has quirky yet relaxed theming alongside a menu of classic and approachable Italian options like Chicken alla Parmigiana, Spaghetti and Meatballs, Pasta, and more. This is a really good spot for picky eaters who like Italian food as the food isn’t adventurous, but because of that, the food is nothing to write home about.

Dining Experience: A La Carte

A La Carte Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Pricing: Entrees range from $23-$36

Cuisine: Italian

Pros: Cute theming, good for picky eaters, usually easy to get a reservation

Cute theming, good for picky eaters, usually easy to get a reservation Cons: Theming isn’t too unique, food is simple and predictable, large & heavy portions

Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater

This is one of the most popular table service restaurants in Hollywood Studios, alongside Prime Time. The theming is the star here, with Guests being seated in a car in front of a giant movie screen that plays a clip reel from old sci-fi and horror movies. The old drive-in theming comes with a wide variety of Burgers and specialty milkshakes and will surely be a dining experience your family won’t forget! Because of that, reservations can be very hard to get here.

Dining Experience: A La Carte

A La Carte Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Pricing: Entrees range from $19-$26

Cuisine: American

Pros: Amazing theming, eating in a car, watching old movies, delicious milkshakes

Amazing theming, eating in a car, watching old movies, delicious milkshakes Cons: Not many non-burger options, very loud, reservations hard to get, car seating not great for conversation

Hollywood & Vine

Here’s your one and only character dining option at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Two different character meals are offered here – the Disney Junior Play n’ Dine Breakfast (where you’ll see Vampirina, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, and Fancy Nancy) and Minnie’s Seasonal Dining for lunch and dinner (where you’ll see Minnie, Mickey, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy). The characters here are a HUGE hit for the little ones, especially at breakfast, but the food is historically nothing to write home about, with very approachable and basic breakfast & dinner options.

Dining Experience: Buffet

Buffet Meals: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Pricing: Breakfast is $42/adult and $27/child, Lunch & Dinner are $59/adult and $38/child

Cuisine: American

Pros: Fun character dining, breakfast is GREAT for little kids

Fun character dining, breakfast is GREAT for little kids Cons: Food is mediocre and may be overpriced for the quality

Roundup Rodeo BBQ

The NEWEST dining option at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, this new restaurant in Toy Story Land was created by Andy himself, and you can tell from the oversized items and toybox theming! Here, you can dine on family-style BBQ fare like Buttercup’s Beef Brisket, Wheezy’s Watermelon Salad, and Cowpoke Corn on the Cob. The colorful restaurant also comes with plenty of surprises – just watch what the Cast Members do when they hear that Andy’s coming! The consensus here is that the theming is fun and the food is solid if not mind-blowing.

Dining Experience: Family-style

Family-style Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Pricing: $45 per adult, $25 per child

Cuisine: American, BBQ

Pros: Colorful and fun environment, solid BBQ food

Colorful and fun environment, solid BBQ food Cons: Portions are big, not many options if you’re not a BBQ fan, hard-to-get reservations

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Quick-Service Restaurants

ABC Commissary

If you’re looking for a well-balanced meal in a relaxed environment, ABC Commissary is a good pick. This spot is modeled after a real television studio cafeteria, and although the theming is pretty plain and simple, it leads to a pretty quiet and relaxed meal. The food is fresh, with options like the Chicken Club Sandwich, Shrimp Tacos, and the Plant-Based California Burger that tend to air on the healthier side.

Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Cuisine: American

Pros: Relaxed environment, healthy and fresh options

Relaxed environment, healthy and fresh options Cons: May not be great for pickier kids, basic theming

Backlot Express

Backlot Express is one of the more popular quick-service restaurants at Hollywood Studios due to its large capacity and approachable menu. This is the place to go for theme park staples like Cheeseburgers and Chicken Strips, although it does have more unique options like the Teriyaki Chicken Bowl. The food is pretty solid if not life-changing, but there’s likely something here that will please your whole family.

Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Cuisine: American

Pros: Lots of seating, classic theme park options, will please the whole group

Lots of seating, classic theme park options, will please the whole group Cons: Food isn’t very exciting

Catalina Eddie’s

If you’ve got members of your party looking for pizza and you’re across the Park from PizzeRizzo, Catalina Eddie’s is the place to be. In fact, this restaurant’s menu only has three entree options; Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, or Caesar Salad with Chicken. You can also get a side of breadsticks here and usually some kind of seasonal or specialty dessert.

Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Cuisine: Italian

Pros: Close to other restaurants (so your party can split up), specialty dessert

Close to other restaurants (so your party can split up), specialty dessert Cons: Food is mediocre, very little seating

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

This is a really fantastic quick-service option in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The restaurant is heavily themed with both indoor and outdoor seating that will be sure to please any Star Wars fan. Docking Bay 7 offers approachable options with a space twist that will please even picky eaters, such as Fried Endorian Chicken Tip Yip (which is fried chicken with mac & cheese), Batuuan Beef and Crispy Topato Stir-fry (which is a beef stir-fry), and Felucian Kefta and Hummus Garden Spread (which is a plant-based pita wrap).

Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Cuisine: American, Themed

Pros: Unique theming, lots of menu options, good quality food

Unique theming, lots of menu options, good quality food Cons: Usually busy and a little loud

Dockside Diner

This eatery is docked in Echo Lake (literally, it’s a boat!) and is your one-stop shop for hot dogs. You can get a classic dog here or a variety of unique options like the Bacon Macaroni & Cheese Hot Dog, California BLTA Dog, and Pretzel Hot Dog. There’s also Mac & Cheese and PB&J Uncrustables here for the little ones.

Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Cuisine: American

Pros: Good if you're looking for a hot dog, can usually stop here quickly

Good if you’re looking for a hot dog, can usually stop here quickly Cons: Limited menu & seating

Fairfax Fare

Ever wanted to try a savory waffle bowl? Well, even if you’ve never thought of that before, do you want to try it now? Head over to Fairfax Fare on Sunset Boulevard for four waffle bowl options, including the Barbecued Beef Brisket Bowl, Korean Barbecued Pork Belly Bowl, Buffalo Chicken Bowl, and Plant-based Soba Noodle Salad Bowl. This is a great option for something unique and portable!

Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Cuisine: American

Pros: Unique menu, close to Catalina Eddie's & Rosie's (so your party can split up)

Unique menu, close to Catalina Eddie’s & Rosie’s (so your party can split up) Cons: Limited menu & seating

PizzeRizzo

It’s rat pizza… need we say more? PizzeRizzo, located in Muppets Courtyard, has a lot of fun Muppets theming that will be sure to please any fan of the franchise. However, the food is less than stellar and typically serves up generic theme park pizza, as well as an Antipasto Salad and Meatball Sub. There’s occasionally a fun seasonal Cannoli to order here, but unless you’re desperate for pizza or a Muppets super-fan, you can probably skip this one.

Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Cuisine: Italian

Pros: Muppets theming, lots of seating

Muppets theming, lots of seating Cons: Low-quality food

Ronto Roasters

Ronto Roasters in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge may only serve one thing, but they serve it well. There’s nothing quite like a Ronto Wrap for breakfast or lunch, and it’s become a favorite meal for many at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. You can snag the Ronto Morning Wrap at breakfast (with sausage, eggs, cheese, and peppercorn sauce in pita bread) or the classic Ronto Wrap at lunch (with roasted pork, sausage, peppercorn sauce, and tangy slaw in pita bread). There are also plant-based options at both meals and a few snacks and drinks.

Meals: Breakfast, lunch

Cuisine: American, Themed

Pros: Delicious food, plant-based options, can usually grab quickly

Delicious food, plant-based options, can usually grab quickly Cons: Limited hours (it sadly closes at 3 p.m.), not great for picky eaters

Rosie’s All-American Cafe

Rosie’s is a part of the cluster of restaurants on Sunset Boulevard, and this one provides the classic theme park fare option. Stop by Rosie’s for Cheeseburgers, Chicken Nuggets, Salads, and Hot Dogs, as well as a Plant-Based Lobster Roll. It’s a basic but solid option for those looking for a quick meal.

Meals: Lunch, Dinner

Cuisine: American

Pros: Close to Catalina Eddie's & Fairfax Fare (so your party can split up), theme park classics

Close to Catalina Eddie’s & Fairfax Fare (so your party can split up), theme park classics Cons: Food isn’t anything to write home about

The Trolley Car Cafe

The Trolley Car Cafe is Hollywood Studios’ Starbucks location, meaning you can stop here for all of your favorite Starbucks food and drinks. However, Disney also offers a few specialty options here like the Earl Grey Cupcake, Mickey-shaped Chocolate Chip Cookie, and the famous Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie – a reincarnation of the classic Carrot Cake Cookie that must be tasted to be believed.

Meals: Breakfast, Lunch, Snacks

Cuisine: American

Pros: Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie, lots of coffee options

Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie, lots of coffee options Cons: Very busy in the morning, basic Starbucks food

Woody’s Lunch Box

One of the most popular quick-service options at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Woody’s Lunch Box serves up new twists on nostalgic American classics. There are a ton of delicious options here like the Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich, Totchos, and the Smoked Turkey Sandwich. And don’t leave without trying the seasonal Lunch Box Tarts, which are homemade Pop-Tarts with a variety of flavors and fillings!

Meals: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Cuisine: American

Pros: Lots of options, delicious food

Lots of options, delicious food Cons: Busy, very limited seating with little coverage

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Bars and Lounges

BaseLine Taphouse

BaseLine Taphouse is a GREAT place to stop to slow down your day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with a drink and a snack. This spot has a wide variety of craft beers on tap paired with snacks and appetizers like the Bavarian Pretzel and California Cheese and Charcuterie Plate. They even have a create-your-own beer flight!

Meals: Lounge

Cuisine: American

Pros: Cute and relaxing environment, great for beer lovers, yummy snacks

Cute and relaxing environment, great for beer lovers, yummy snacks Cons: Not a lot of drink options besides beer, not great for kids, can get busy, limited indoor seating

Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge

If you’d like to sample the Hollywood Brown Derby without eating a whole meal there, the Brown Derby Lounge is a great option. You can get a few entrees like the Famous Cobb Salad or BLT Sliders here, as well as a wide variety of cocktails, wines, and beers. You can even get the Grapefruit Cake Martini, a drink version of the famous dessert and a fan-favorite.

Meals: Lounge

Cuisine: American

Pros: High-quality drinks, good for sampling the Brown Derby

High-quality drinks, good for sampling the Brown Derby Cons: Outdoor seating only, a little pricey, not great for kids

Oga’s Cantina

If you’re headed to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, chances are someone has recommended you check out Oga’s Cantina, and for good reason. This highly themed bar and lounge is a must-see for fans of Star Wars and has some of the most unique cocktail options at the Resort, including the Fuzzy Tauntaun (which numbs your mouth), Jedi Mind Trick (which bubbles and smokes), and the Rodian Ration (which is a fun take on a Jell-o shot). Skip the food here though, as it’s not very good, and keep in mind that the bar’s popularity means you’ll probably be standing and it will be LOUD.

Meals: Lounge

Cuisine: American

Pros: Highly themed, very fun drinks, must-do for Star Wars fans

Highly themed, very fun drinks, must-do for Star Wars fans Cons: Extremely busy, you’ll likely be standing with other parties, 45-minute table limit

Tune-In Lounge

If you’re looking to get a small taste of 50s Prime Time Cafe without the dining reservation, head to the Tune-In Lounge, which is inside the restaurant but doesn’t require a reservation. This is a full-service bar with a small selection of specialty cocktails – you can also get the famous Peanut Butter and Jelly Milkshake here. Keep in mind that there is no food, though!