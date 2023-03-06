A parent recently shared her frustration after two bloggers allegedly took the car her child wanted on a Disney ride. Who’s at fault?

Disney Parks worldwide are known to welcome millions of Guests and families each year eager to immerse themselves in the magic of Disney’s storytelling and the wonders The Walt Disney Company has created for a century, as Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and Disney Parks across the world join the Disney100 celebrations. However, influencers and bloggers continue to stir polemic at Disney Parks, as a viral video recently sparked a heated debate online against entitled influencers and equally entitled Guests.

A frustrated parent recently uploaded a video to TikTok complaining about a pair of “vloggers” who allegedly took the car her son wanted on a Disney ride in Cars Land.

TikTok user @itschesska posted the video, mentioning she and her son were talking about wanting to ride in a red car on Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters while waiting in line for the Disney ride, but that “vloggers raced him to it even if they heard us and we were even ahead of them,” implying the pair was eavesdropping on their conversation and should’ve left the child take the car.

The frustrated mother continued to record the “vloggers” who allegedly took the car from her and her son yelling, “adults first” as she walked behind them and commenting they “couldn’t even follow safety rules, who even are they?”

“She knows what she did and is even laughing and proud,” added the mother before the video ended. You can see the video below:

Why are people like this? So rude I guess anything for “content”. #fyp #Disney #CaliforniaAdventure #DCA #Vloggers #CarsLand #Route66

Many viewers and Cast Members quickly took the mother’s side, including @waddingtonmagic, who said, “Vloggers really think they are entitled. We had the same at DLP [Disneyland Paris] with them pushing my kid out of the way,” and @nayeli._____, who commented, “Bestie I am the Cast Member in this video I wish you told me I would have loved to make magic for you & the little one & have you guys ride again.”

However, a good number of viewers decided to criticize the parent instead, saying that her child clearly ran past the car he allegedly wanted and seemed indecisive and overwhelmed by the number of cars in the Disney ride, adding that the mother should’ve guided her son and stoop up to him if they were so determined in riding the red car that “reminds him of his Lightn“ng McQueen.”

User @gocastle commented, “Valuable lesson. You don’t always get what you want,” while @maddy.v88 added, “It’s not the end of the world love, you can go again and next time hold on to him to guide him instead of him running to all the cars.” User @thebiggestmine commented, “Never been to Disney, but it’s funny how the only person throwing the tantrum is the mother,” adding, “They didn’t get the car, it’s not the end of the world. They could’ve gone again if it was such a big deal to them. Don’t see the issue.”

The mother has since posted a couple of videos responding exclusively to the positive comments on her video but has not made further comments on the incident. It is worth mentioning that while she tried to shame the “vloggers” who allegedly took the car from her child, she never mentioned their usernames.

Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters is one of the three attractions located in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure, one of the most popular immersive lands in Disneyland Resort. Cars Land is a recreation of Radiator Springs from the Disney and Pixar hit franchise Cars in which Guests can find delicious food, snacks, and drinks, meet their favorite characters from the Cars franchise, and enjoy the three Disney rides inspired by the Cars franchise; Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters, Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree, and Radiator Springs Racers.

What do you think of this incident? Who do you think was at fault? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!