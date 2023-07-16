Guest’s Intolerance Backfires at Disney Park

A rightfully frustrated mother recently shared a less-than-magical interaction at Disney after a Guest’s intolerance ruined her child’s experience.

“Disney is losing its magic” is something we’ve all heard at least once this year. Guests are unhappy about how Disney Parks worldwide are changing. With the company replacing beloved offerings with complicated, divisive new services — which require additional payments to make things worse — opening new attractions and experiences that some consider underwhelming, making decisions about Cast Members and Disney character representation that many have criticized, and constantly increasing prices and reducing benefits at the Parks.

And let’s not get started on the ongoing legal and political battle the company has been embroiled in for over a year, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis actively attacking Mickey Mouse, Walt Disney World Resort, and The Walt Disney Company, harming local businesses and forcing other states to open their doors for Disney.

As if that wasn’t enough, Disney CEO Bob Iger — who recently made a shocking announcement regarding his career — took a harsh tumble days ago by criticizing the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, considering their requests “disruptive” and “unrealistic. These comments have sparked outrage among fans, even causing some Marvel stars to lash out at the Disney executive and express their joy over leaving the studio.

But while the magic is put in question, Cast Members continue to prove that they are the heart of the company, as one mother recently shared her experience at the Parks, which proved to be a roller coaster of emotions thanks to an intolerant Guest and a group of Cast Members who went above and beyond for the mother and her child.

Unpleasant interaction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

What happened at the Park?

Kat (@kathleenenderson) recently took to TikTok to share her and her child’s recent experience while visiting Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The mother started her recount by saying she wanted to take her son Tobias to the immersive land to meet Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jessie. She added, “Anybody that knows my toddler knows that he is super inquisitive. He has to know how everything works, he loves puzzles, and he asks a lot of questions.

The mother continued by saying that she and her child got in line to meet Buzz Lightyear and that their encounter with the character “started with what you would expect any typical meet and greet to go with a three-year-old.” “He was super hesitant, kind of shy. Was interacting with the character attendant but not so much with Buzz himself. He had a lot of questions for the character attendant,” Kat continued, adding that her son asked all the questions that he had “because that is the point of these meet and greets. Is for the children (anyone for that matter) to get to interact with their favorite characters and get to know things.”

Unfortunately for the family, there was a woman in line “who was incredibly inappropriate,” making loud comments and trying to speed up the family’s interaction with Buzz Lightyear, saying things like “Okay, time to take a photo,” “this is a photo thing,” “you should be taking a photo,” interrupting the child’s experience with the character and rudely clapping when the boy was finally ready to take his photos with Buzz.

Kat commented that she and her child sat near the meet and greet location to see other families interacting with Buzz and that when the intolerant woman and her family, who were a couple of parties behind them, finished taking their photos, “she walked directly up to me and my three-year-old and told him ‘That’s how it’s done. That’s how you should be doing this.'” “She didn’t want to have a conversation; she just wanted to put me and him in our place,” Kat added.