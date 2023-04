Every Disney Cast Member works hard to bring the magic of Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort to life. As Walt Disney once said, “You can design and create and build the most wonderful place in the world. But it takes people to make the dream a reality.”

From food service to entertainment, each Disney Parks employee has the opportunity to create unique memories with Guests. Between clean-ups, a Disneyland Resort custodial Cast Member was recently drawing Disney characters with water to entertain young Guests. Unfortunately, as many looked on in awe, over a dozen Guests trampled over her work. Evelyn (@evelyn.ever.after) shared a video of the incident on TikTok:

More than 15 Guests walked across the drawing of Minnie Mouse. “I felt so bad for her, she had to re-do it so many times,” Evelyn wrote. “If you see a Cast Member drawing something on the floor, please go around. They are adding to the magic.”

Some commenters argued that the Guests may not have seen the Disney Cast Member drawing, but Evelyn said most of them purposefully ignored her.

“I get that but there [were] many people recording her and another Cast Member even came and stood on the side,” she said. “And people still went over it.”

“They don’t see what she was doing or what?” @fritzimagicalstitch wrote. “They have to go around her, bc she’s doing a job and need respect, this makes me mad.”

Have you ever seen a Disney Cast Member making water art? Share your favorite character drawing with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.