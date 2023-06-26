Meeting your favorite Disney character can be a magical moment or a grotesque failure. Either way, it will surely be… Memorable?

Disney Parks worldwide are packed with magic and fun for the young and the young at heart, with some of the most innovative rides in the world, beloved classic attractions, immersive experiences, lands inspired by fan-favorite franchises, and, of course, the chance to meet your favorite Disney character. From classic Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to Marvel heroes (and villains) like Loki, Captain America, and Spider-man, Guests can meet and interact with beloved characters in the Parks.

However, not all meet and greets are as magical as others, and Guests witnessed a grotesque interaction with a problematic Disney character, sharing the video online.

Disney Stuff! (@_disney._stuff_) shared the grotesque video on TikTok. In it, we can see Stitch, known to be one of the most misbehaved Disney characters at the Park, being chased by a Cast Member after he stole their hat, causing Guests around the scene to laugh. However, after the fed-up Cast Members lifted Stitch to bring him backstage, the spoiled character decided to wipe his backside repeatedly with the Cast Member’s hat before throwing it at them and trying to force them to wear it, running away after the grotesque gag. You can see the video below:

Is Stitch underrated? #disney #disneyland #disneyparks #liloandstitch #magickingdom #disneytok #disneytiktok

While Stitch remained “in character” during the interaction, catching the beloved Disney star wiping his butt at the Park is not something every Guest would enjoy seeing. A viewer even asked if the interaction had occurred at Disneyland Paris, commenting that the European Disney Park is a lawless land, implying that Disney characters and attendants are given more freedom than at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort when interacting with Guests.

This is not the first time Stitch has been caught at the wrong time in Disneyland Paris. Last year, Inside the Magic reported on the beloved blue character taking a dangerous fall in front of hundreds of Guests, earning Stitch a spot in the top 10 Disney character fails.

Guests can meet Stitch at Disneyland Paris on Main Street, U.S.A., where the character likes to spend his time when he’s not impersonating his favorite rock n’ roll star, Elvis. Disneyland Paris’ website states, “Head to Casey’s Corner in Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland Park for an encounter that will make you say ‘Cowabungaaaaaa!'”

What was your most memorable interaction with a Disney character at the Parks? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!