VIDEO: Guest Backhands Disneyland Character

Disney Park Guests are capable of some incredibly dangerous stunts, but there’s a difference between a group of tourists lounging in a fountain and committing full-on assault against a Cast Member. There have been tons of incidents from unruly visitors at the Disney Parks this year alone, but it’s still remarkable how many Disney employees are still coming forward.

The Cast Members are the lifeblood of the Disney Parks, and the Character Performers are what truly give places like Walt Disney World and Disneyland that needed dose of magic. So why on earth would a Guest even think about attacking one of the Winnie the Pooh cast?

Angry Dad Assaults Eeyore at Disneyland

Credit: Inside the MagicBeing a Disney Character performer can be one of the most rewarding experiences in the world, but it can also be hazardous when Guests decide to take their frustrations out on a defenseless Cast Member. Unfortunately for a performer playing Eeyore, things took an unexpectedly violent turn after a seemingly normal interaction.

Disney Park Guests assaulting Cast Members, both physical and even sexual, has been a disturbingly persistent problem. The Characters are at a particularly troubling disadvantage due to staying in character, especially those in massive masks and bulky fur suits.

Lucy Davis of @dearanddarling is one of many former Cast members who’ve been sharing their inside scoops on Disneyland and Walt Disney World. While most of her channel’s content consists of Disneybounds and vacation tidbits, her recent post covers some shocking and disgusting behavior from a Guest during her time as the lovable grey donkey.

There’s plenty of Disney Characters some fans can’t stand, but the idea that anyone would want to purposely hurt one of the cast of Winnie the Pooh is outright disturbing. According to Davis, at least other members of the crowd were willing to step up and see proper action was taken. While it’s comforting to know the man in her account was brought to justice, it’s still shocking to hear that this happened all while in front of an audience.

