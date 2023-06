To say that Disney pulled out all the stops for Disneyland’s first major pride event would be a glorious understatement. California’s Park is absolutely destroying its Floridian counterpart, and that can definitely be seen in how much they’ve devoted to bringing in new Character Meet and Greets for the occasion. Not only have Mickey and friends been given a new look for the event, but characters like the Queen of Hearts, Stitch, and the Muses from Hercules also made unexpected and flamboyant appearances.

The character interactions from Pride Nite have been circulating places like TikTok for a short while now, and they were the true stars of the event. However, one interaction between Disney’s primary power couple definitely took some Guests by surprise.

Mickey Pops the Question During Pride Nite

It’s not uncommon for Disney Park Guests to propose in front of their favorite Disney characters, Disney themselves even encourage it. Although there have been publicity stunts of influencers proposing to Disney’s cast of animated icons, it’s truly a rare occasion when the characters are the ones doing the proposing.

Mickey and Minnie have been the faces of the Walt Disney Company for more than a few decades, and they’ve had their fair share of adventures. A proposal is only the next logical step after being through thick and thin with someone for so long. Of course, it didn’t take long for the fans to find out either.

@mandalodien posted an adorable video from Disneyland’s Pride Nite where Mickey, nervously but eagerly, proposed to his beloved Minnie with ring in hand. While it might be debatable whether or not this is going to stick in the Disney Canon, the cuteness overload can’t be denied.

A round of applause definitely has to go to the character performers who made this display happen, it was more than a long way overdue. Hopefully, Disney sees the fans’ response and takes notes for future character developments.

Were you there for Mickey and Minnie’s proposal? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!