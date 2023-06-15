Disneyland Event Proves Disney World Deserves Better

Disneyland just had its first official pride event, and Disney definitely pulled out all the stops for the LGBTQ+ community. The event played host to hundreds of Guests, new designs, decor, special menu items, and tons of new Character Meet and Greets. While those in Walt’s original Park in California were dancing up and down Main Street, U.S.A., Guests and Cast Members in Florida are singing a different tune.

Walt Disney World didn’t get nearly as much of a response, likely due to the ongoing feud with Governor DeSantis and the Nazis and protesters marching just outside its gates. That scenario alone begs a huge question, why isn’t Disney pouring the same amount of time and resources into Walt Disney World that it does Disneyland?

Disneyland Gets Pride, Disney World Gets Pity

Pride events and social-political turmoil aside, the Walt Disney Company is showing blatant favoritism for one Park over the other, and it’s creating a huge quality gap. Disney has always tried to give its consumers the best they have to offer, but the difference between Disneyland and Disney World is night and day. The same amount of money that went to decking Disneyland out in rainbows and updated characters could have drastically benefited the upkeep and maintenance of its Floridian counterpart.

The issue of the matter isn’t that one Park is getting pride events and the other isn’t, but that Disney’s resources need to be distributed to where they really need to go. While Disneyland Guests get to party and parade, Disney World still needs help with ride closures, weakened experiences, delays in construction, and gross-quality food.

Disneyland and Walt Disney World should be different experiences, but they shouldn’t be divided in terms of quality. While Disney continues to update and upgrade the California Parks, Florida’s are barely surviving on table scraps. Granted, recent turmoil in the state carries a majority of the responsibility, but the company truly needs to refocus if they want to keep their audience happy.

People can point fingers at DeSantis, Chapek, Iger, or the ongoing culture war, but the fact of the matter is that Disney isn’t catering to its entire audience. While it’s understandable to keep Walt’s original theme park up and running, it becomes problematic when most of the population lives on the east coast. If Disney doesn’t look to aid Florida soon, they might not recover from the consequences.

