Disney World Rollercoaster to Close Imminently, Reports Say

Fans could soon say goodbye to an iconic Walt Disney World rollercoaster.

As rumors flew about a retheme to Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the ride reopened unchanged from its months-long refurbishment. Still, many fans feel the Aerosmith farewell tour amid sexual assault allegations against the band’s leading man, Steven Tyler, could point toward the end of the Disney ride.

Now, Walt Disney World Resort Guests report signs of potential upheaval on Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster. Reddit user u/oldnumber7 shared a photo of an advertisement for The Muppets Mayhem, a musical Disney+ show, near the iconic coaster:

Sure feels like a Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem retheme of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster announcement is coming.

A commenter, u/fornitessucks, recalled a survey they received after visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It seemed to point to the end of Muppet*Vision 3D and the potential for a different Muppets attraction at the Disney Park.

“A friend of mine who went to Hollywood Studios last week got emailed a ‘guest satisfaction’ survey that included a lot of questions regarding Muppets 3D,” they wrote. “This rumour could make sense if they plan on getting rid of Muppets 3D so they can still have something Muppets in the park, or maybe they’re garnering feedback to see if it’s worth moving the 3D show to possibly the lightning McQueen academy to then make that area of the park a Muppets land.”

Walt Disney World Resort has not commented on any potential retheme to Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster Starring Aerosmith.

More on Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster

This rocking limo ride is the only Walt Disney World rollercoaster to go upside down. “Race along the darkened freeways of Los Angeles in a super-stretch limo to the rockin’ tunes of Aerosmith,” the official Disney ride description reads. “Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along.”

“Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this rollercoaster style attraction. Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your face. Will you make it to the year’s biggest concert in time?”

Is it time to retheme this Walt Disney World rollercoaster? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

