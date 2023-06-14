Op-Ed: Pooh Gets Ghastly Redesign

The Walt Disney Company has given fans some of the most beloved and recognizable characters the world has ever known. From Mickey Mouse to the Family Madrigal, everyone has their favorite animated friend from the wonderful world of Disney. However, while many characters have aged gracefully into our modern era, some are losing their timeless quality.

There are few Disney characters who have stood the test of time the way Mickey Mouse has, though it can be done. Having existed years longer, many fans claim that Winnie the Pooh is arguably just as iconic and timeless as Mickey, but that might soon change as Disney unveils the next chapter for the silly old bear.

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh Kills His Career

Part of the reason Winnie the Pooh and all his friends have stayed so popular is due to their unchanging nature. Although Disney has portrayed in a variety of mediums, Pooh and his pals remain one of Disney’s constants. The Hundred Acre Wood has always been the enchanted neighborhood of Christopher’s childhood days since Pooh was first published, but Disney has new plans for the beloved characters.

On Disney Animation’s new list of announcements, it was revealed that Pooh would be getting a new look and a new series for Disney Junior called Playdate with Winnie the Pooh. As you can likely tell from the image above, it’s not exactly the classic character most fans are likely familiar with. Quite frankly, it’s completely bizarre.

This barely even looks like the Disney Character fans have loved for the past century, and more like a Youtube bootlegged variation from Cocomelon. While it could potentially score big with viewers under five years old, it takes away everything that makes Pooh and his friends so popular.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to modernize the character, like Cartoon Saloon did in 2014, but even that version managed to keep the storybook quality that made Disney and viewers love him in the first place. Playdate with Pooh looks like something parents will turn on to pacify their kids when Bluey is unavailable, and it’s definitely going to have some backlash from Pooh fans everywhere.

What do you think of Pooh’s redesign? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!