R-Rated ‘Winnie the Pooh’ Series Is in the Works

The public domain can be a wonderful thing, but it can also be confusing for people who might not know its power. When a character’s official copyright expires, they enter the public domain, meaning creators can do what they see fit with the character. For instance, the horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was already made, showcasing a violent look at everyone’s favorite honey-loving bear. Now, it has been announced that an R-Rated animated hybrid series is being put together that focuses on Christopher Robin.

A.A. Milne first created the Winnie the Pooh character in 1925. In 1930, Stephen Slesinger purchased the US and Canadian merchandising, television, recording, and other trade rights to the Winnie-the-Pooh works. After he died in 1953, Stephen’s wife, Shirley, sold the rights to Disney, who held exclusive rights to the character and its work through 2021.

However, at the end of 2021, those exclusive rights expired. Since Winnie the Pooh was first introduced 95 years prior, it meant that the character would enter the public domain. Independent filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield was the first to take advantage of this by releasing the previously mentioned Blood and Honey movie.

This horror film follows a deranged Winnie the Pooh and Piglet as they go on a murderous rampage when Christopher Robin abandons them.

Variety has now learned that a new R-Rated adult series is following suit, as the new series will follow Christopher Robin and his break with reality.

This new series has a working title of Christopher Robin and will follow the character, who is now an adult. However, instead of the magical nature of being able to see Pooh, Eeyore, Piglet, and Tigger as toys that come alive, Robin will perceive them as talking animals that live in a drug-induced portal beyond his derelict apartment in New York City.

Christopher Robin is going through a quarter-life crisis as a disillusioned New Yorker who has his talking animal friends help him through this crisis outside his apartment complex of the Hundred Acres.

The new series is being put together by Boat Rocker and Bay Mills studios. Charlie Kesslering has written the script and will executive produce with Conrad Vernon, who will direct the pilot and produce. Vernon previously worked on Shrek 2 and Sausage Party.

Bay Mills Studios leads Shamier Anderson and Stephan James stated, “This project takes everything you think you know about Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh and creates something completely fresh and undeniably funny.”

We are unsure what network will pick up this new adult series, but it would likely have to be FX, HBO, or Adult Swim. The series is currently in production, and no further information is available about casting choices.

