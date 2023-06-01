Adult Disney Influencer Bashes Cast Member for Refusing Autograph

A Disney influencer family shared their frustration on TikTok this week after a Disney Princess’s character attendant allegedly denied them an autograph.

The Liven Family spotted Princess Jasmine and other Disney Character Performers roaming during the Happily Ever After fireworks show behind Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort. The Disney Princesses walked around Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, spontaneously conversing with nearby Guests.

Damon Diamond filmed as his partner, Mary Rose Bustamante, waited to interact with Princess Jasmine. She held out her autograph book, which Princess Jasmine ignored until her Character Attendant could tell Bustamante that she wasn’t signing autographs:

Diamond claimed that Princess Jasmine was about to give Bustamante a signature, though the Disney Princess appeared to redirect attention away from her autograph book intentionally.

In the comments section, Cast Members told the Disney influencer family that characters only sign autographs in official meet-and-greets to avoid accusations of unfair treatment.

“They have higher safety rules due to higher amount of people coming to the parks,” @greyhamilton1230 wrote. “Like if she signed hers in the unmarked spot everyone would expect the same privilege.”

“She wasn’t going to, never reached for it…” @gingerkat.e agreed. “She turns to the handler because it’s their job to tell you no not the characters.”

But the family maintained that Bustamante was singled out.

“We saw her signing autographs right before we met her,” they commented. “…It was her birthday too.”

Other commenters called for better from Walt Disney World Resort.

“Wow no way,” @kerriejo89 wrote. “It takes one sec to make someone’s whole day.

“Do better,” said @mriojas1981.

Was the Disney influencer wrong? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.