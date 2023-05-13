TikTok and Instagram are great places to see some great content that will make you laugh, cry, or want to plan your next vacation to Disney World. “Disney Influencers” are getting blamed for revealing Disney secrets, like things that will upset the Cast Members.

The Rise of the ‘Disney Influencers’

Ever since the introduction of social media, people have been clamoring for the next best thing or to live vicariously through others.

Going to Disney religiously is not cheap, even if you have an Annual Pass. Ever since the introduction of the “influencers” on social media platforms, people have tried (and mostly failed) to try and become a millionaire who gets paid to travel to places like Disney World in Orlando.

Over the last few years, a lot of information has leaked online about certain “secrets” only a few would have known of regarding WDW.

More people are watching these so-called “Disney influencers” and are copying and attempting to accomplish the “secrets” revealed in videos.

Cast Members are catching on to this trend and are putting their feet down for those privileged Guests who cry out, “But I saw it on TikTok!”

@madteamichelle on Twitter posted an exciting and solid point via this tweet:

Disney influencers have given away so many secrets at Disney, and some things are meant to be kept a secret. Cast members shouldn’t have to deal with the entitlement of “oh but I saw this on TikTok”. — Michelle (@madteamichelle) May 12, 2023

Per their tweet, Michelle believes these “Disney influencers” are ruining the magic for many families or anyone watching that content.

And I have to say: I agree with Michelle too. Here’s why.

Too Many Things Revealed Inside Disney World, Other Theme Parks

Walt Disney World is supposed to be a place that does not feel like reality. It’s supposed to feel like you stepped into a magical, wonderful place full of awe, excitement, and nostalgia.

But when you try and find secrets from WDW to make your experience that much better, you’re probably ruining the thrill and magic of going to such a place.

Most of the time, you might stumble on a “Disney secret” video without even wanting to, making you feel upset over watching something you wished you hadn’t known.

I’m not talking about those hack videos or tips and tricks videos that will save you or your loved ones money when going to WDW. No, I’m talking about the videos that reveal secrets from former Cast Members or anything about Disney you wished you had not known about before.

I’m talking about anything that will ruin the magic and thrills of going to Disney World without knowing what to expect.

And for sure, I’m talking about the sort of videos that will give Cast Members a hard time, people who have no one seen a video on an app, and now they feel the need to suddenly become the Queens and Kings of Disney World or Disneyland.

This is precisely why I never share any of that on my social media. I don’t want more guest entitlement placed on cast members because “magical moments” are considered “magical” because they are ✨unexpected✨ . Just be kind and don’t expect to be always given favors. — Michelle (@madteamichelle) May 12, 2023

Michelle once again hits the nail with a hammer on this one. The entire reason someone goes to Disney is to escape reality and enter a world where they are free to let out their inner child or get to grow up knowing they went to the most magical place on Earth.

Disney isn’t supposed to be a race to see how many things you can get away with or feel entitled to because of a Chinese app.

No, Disney needs that magic to stay alive in the hearts of all of us. But more on that later.

