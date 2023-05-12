Spirit Airlines Offering Insanely Cheap Deal to Disney World, Universal – But You Better Hurry!

Need a last-minute Mother’s Day deal? Spirit Airlines offers a $49 airfare for a limited time, so you better hurry and act before the contract expires!

Spirit Airlines Offering Mother’s Day Deal to Visit Disney World, Universal, and More

For only $49 each way, you and your Mother can fly to Orlando and visit your favorite places on Earth!

Spirit Airlines announced this deal through its official website not too long ago.

Click the link above to access the deal and learn more about this fantastic deal for a limited time!

The information is as follows:

Travel dates are: 5/20/23 – 6/27/23 (No Fridays or Sundays)

Book from 10 a.m. on May 12 through 11:59 EDT on May 13

The $49 deal is for one way, so that it will cost you $98 before taxes, seats, bags, and more. This is still an incredible deal, especially during the summer, notorious for being insanely busy and high prices.

But Orlando isn’t the only destination; feel free to check out all the cities Spirit Airlines allows as part of this limited-time deal.

More Past Airline Deals Like This, One

In March, JetBlue also offered a deal to travel to places like Orlando and visit Disney World or Universal for only $60 one way.

The offer expired on March 23; similar to this Spirit Airlines deal, it was for a limited time, and folks had to act fast.

Haven’t you been to Disney World? No worries! We got you covered! For information regarding a complete guide to the Disney World parks, click here.

If you still think these flights are not cheap enough, here’s a story about a woman who spent nearly $4,000 in a Disney Park for one day. I broke things down to showcase how I could have saved her roughly half that amount.

Don’t you think you have enough time to visit Disney World? Check out this group of friends who spontaneously decided to fly to Disney World and do it in 24 hours.

And lastly, please read the article I covered about an Iowa family who lost their stuffed elephant carrying their late son’s remains.

The family is asking for everyone and anyone to join the search party. Inside The Magic is doing our part, and so can you!