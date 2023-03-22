This Just In: Fly to Disney World for Only $60? Yes, but You Need To Hurry!

Did you know you can fly to Disney World for only $60?? But you better HURRY; this deal won’t last too long! I have for you here the details you need to know!

If you want to snag an incredible flight deal, now might be the best time (seriously, RIGHT NOW). JetBlue is having a giant Spring Sale through MARCH 23 (TOMORROW). Fares begin as low as just $59 one way. 

The prices and destinations vary depending on your current location but do NOT let these incredible savings slip by! By MARCH 23 (AGAIN, TOMORROW!!), you must book by 11:59 p.m. ET. Travel dates fall between April 4 – June 21. But be warned, the flights JetBlue offers during this can-not-miss-out sale are for individuals looking to fly out on Tuesdays and Wednesdays (which, according to recent statistics, are the best days to travel during the week).

If you want more information about this fantastic deal, click the tweet above or here now. You do not want to miss out on these incredible options to fly from your home state to Orlando for fun in the sun and a meet-and-greet with  Mickey Mouse. You also get to visit fantastic places across four different parks and ride on some of the world’s most advanced attractions known to humanity.

Haven’t you been to Disney World? No worries! We got you covered! For information regarding a complete guide to the Disney World parks, click here

Disney World Resort comprises four different parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios. Disney Springs is also your one-stop shop for restaurants, merchandise, and so much more. First opening in 1971, Disney World Resort quickly became a hot-spot destination for Disney fans all across the globe. With 173 rides spanning four different parks, there is something for the whole family! If rides aren’t your thing, you can always take part in trying out some delicious food options, which amount to over 200 places you can eat!

 

