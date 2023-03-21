Disney World Makes Major Change to Rope Drop, Effective Immediately

If you’re heading to Walt Disney World Resort for a spring getaway, you should know about a few changes.

Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks and two water parks. Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios bring in millions of Disney Park Guests each year and the spring, of course, is one of the most popular times of the year.

EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival is currently going on, and many Guests are making preparations to ride the all-new TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom when it opens on April 4, 2023. In addition, Disney Enchantment will officially be retired and replaced with the returning Happily Ever After as the feature nighttime spectacular at Cinderella Castle on April 3, 2023. In addition, EPCOT Harmonious will be retired on the same date to make way for the returning EPCOT Forever.

With all this excitement and much more, it should come as no surprise that Disney World is expected to be busy with spring breakers and families making their way to the Parks, especially for the remainder of March and through April.

Disney World’s major changes for this spring 2023

Disney World recently made changes to its Park Hours for April 2023, and this will affect all of you Rope-Droppers out there.

The first extension won’t change Rope Dropping, but it is one to make note of: Magic Kingdom Park will now be open until 11:00 p.m. through April 29, 2023.

If you’re planning to Rope Drop Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you’ll have to get up earlier for most dates. Disney’s Animal Kingdom will now be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on April 1-16, April 21-23, and April 28-29. The Disney Park will also open at 8:00 a.m. and stay open until 7:00 p.m. on April 17-20 and April 24-27.

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the theme park will now open at 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. or 10:00 p.m.– depending on the day– through April 29, 2023. The only exception is that the theme park will still open at 9:00 a.m. on April 13, 2023 and April 16, 2023.

Finally, nothing has been changed EPCOT, and the theme park will still open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day.

Remember that Park Hours are subject to change and the best place to check for updates is on the official Disney website.

Will these new hours affect your Walt Disney World Resort vacation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!