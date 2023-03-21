Disney’s Villain Park Faces Fan Backlash

in Walt Disney World

The queen opens the curtains in Disneyland

Recently, Disney has more or less confirmed fans’ desires for a villain-focused expansion or Park. With interest expressed directly from Disney Imagineering and the addition of Pete into Disneyland’s Toontown Character Meet and Greets, it certainly seems like a big wish is being granted. However, there might be some serious opposition on the Disney villain project as well.

Gaston, Jafar and the Queen of Hearts
Fans have craved the idea of a Park inspired by Disney’s best villains since the late ’80s, and the characters are practically the company’s biggest under-utilized franchise. With a backlog of some of the greatest villains in all of fiction, the time has never been better for this project to come to fruition. That being said, some are taking offense to this idea in a surprising way.

Is the Disney Villain Park Already Doomed?

Hades at Disneyland
Ground hasn’t even been broken yet on Disney’s new villain project for Walt Disney World, and already Disney Park Guests are getting upset over the idea. While the Parks are known for experiences catered to families and kids, there’s still plenty for adults to enjoy during their time there. As desired as the idea is, not everyone is entirely in favor of a more mature Disney Park.

Anything with the Disney villains taking center stage is going to have at least a little edge to it. While not all Guests will be drawn to the likes of Maleficent, Scar, Mother Gothel and Jafar, older audiences will gobble it down like the Evil Queen’s poisoned apples. That being said, some wonder if this is what Disney should be promoting.

Against Walt’s Vision

Walt the Dreamer Statue Close Up
Inside the Magic has covered the subject of an adult-oriented Disney Park before, and how a villain-themed experience would do more than fit the bill. However, one fan made a bold claim that this concept wouldn’t be in line with what Walt Disney originally desired for his Parks.

The user known as “Appalachian” describes the idea as,

“Not consistent with Walt’s dream. He believed Disney World was to be a place for adults and children alike.”

Although that’s only one comment against an ocean of fans on the other side of the fence, it does bring up an interesting question. Would Walt really want a Park directed at adults or utilizing the studio’s evil antagonists?

What Walt Would Want

The answer is pretty hard to define, but there’s no doubt that Disney’s fans are absolutely flipping for the idea. Although no official confirmation of a Disney villain Park has been announced at this time, Disney Imagineering has dropped more than a few hints in favor of proceeding.

True, Walt wanted a place where adults and kids could have fun together, but he also noticed that the “oldsters” were beginning to visit more than the kids. As much as he was a beloved innovator, he was also a shrewd businessman. If Walt knew the villains had the potential to be a major attraction, he’d start building in a heartbeat.

Although it might be some time before we see any true progress on the Disney villain project, fans can certainly expect it to happen sooner rather than later. It might not appeal to everyone, but Disney can certainly expect a huge influx of fans dying to get into whatever expansion they decide.

Do you think the villain Park is a bad idea? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!

