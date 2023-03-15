Disney Adults Getting a More Intense Park

There has been some speculation to the amount of adult activities on Disney property. While several venues in places like Walt Disney World have a primarily adult audience, like the Edison or Jellyrolls, there’s not exactly that much in terms of Parks. That might be getting ready to change as the company might have hinted at an Adult Disney Park.

After years of speculation, urban legends, wishing, wanting, praying, and hoping, it seems that Disney fans are finally getting their Disney Villain Park or expansion. If what Imagineer Chris Beatty told Entertainment Weekly is to be believed, Disney is at the very least taking an interest. That’s good news for villain fans but even better news for Disney Adults.

Disney’s grownup audience has become a lot more vocal and a lot more in number over the past few years, and it’s clear the Disney Parks aren’t just for kids and families anymore. While that’s all well and good, the Parks themselves don’t offer a whole lot for strictly older audiences.

Why We Need an Adult Disney Park

Granted, there are rides like DINOSAUR and Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom are certainly not for very young Guests, but as far as adult rides and attractions go, the servings are slim to none. If Disney is serious about going through with this villainous concept, however, we could be looking at Disney showing off its dark side.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that older Guests are going to be more attracted to the idea of the supposed “Dark Kingdom.” Especially since Disney has so much to play with, and undoubtedly a whole army of Imagineers who would jump at the chance to bring it to life.

Could This Really Work?

A Disney Villain Park could be the chance the studio needs to embrace more mature and intense ideas. Granted, it’s not like they’d do anything insanely graphic, but they’d definitely get away with attractions and rides more akin to Everest than Dumbo. Not to mention, think about the amount of villains Disney has at its disposal.

A place where Scar, Jafar, and Maleficent can lock horns with characters like Darth Vader and Loki will do wonders to draw crowds to Disney. Even if the concept is just made into an expansion for the Magic Kingdom or Hollywood Studios, it’s bound to turn more than a few heads.

Disney has the opportunity to create an expansion or an entire Park where their villains can be present year round, more mature and intense experiences can be readily available, and where Imagineers and Cast Members can experiment with projects and opportunities that would otherwise be out of place somewhere like the Magic Kingdom. With Guests and casual fans wanting more thrills in the past, it looks like they might be getting their wish.

Do you think the Villain Park/Expansion will be for Disney Adults? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!