Disney Highlights Inclusive Menu Items at EPCOT

The Disney Parks used to operate on the concept of the Four Keys; Safety, Courtesy, Show, and Efficiency. These are the four tenants with which Disney operates everything, from their attractions and offerings, to Guest service, to Cast Member Conduct. However, Disney recently added a fifth key to that lineup; Inclusion.

Ever since then, Disney has made strides to ensure Guests of all ages and abilities can enjoy their Parks. No effort is too big or too small, whether it’s adding accessible costumes at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique for children who use wheelchairs, removing curbs from the remodeled Toontown for easier access, or completely retheming a ride like Splash Mountain due to the original film’s racially insensitive past.

Not all of these efforts go so far as remodeling an entire ride, though – sometimes, the smallest changes can have a huge impact. One of these changes is the inclusion of plant-based, gluten-friendly, or allergy-sensitive items to the menu at Walt Disney World restaurants and food kiosks. Long gone are the times when vegan Guests or Guests allergic to gluten needed to bring all of their own snacks or food into the Parks. Every restaurant has multiple plant-based options and an entirely allergy-friendly menu, ensuring every Guest can find something they’ll enjoy.

Disney recently took to Disney Parks Blog to highlight some of these menu items at the 2023 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. There are 22 menu items in total that are plant-based and/or gluten/wheat friendly, catering to those Guests with dietary restrictions or those who want to try something new. Here’s the full list of those items!

Gluten/Wheat Friendly Items

EPCOT Farmers Feast

Chilled Potato and Leek Soup “Vichyssoise” with bacon lardons, potato croutons, chive oil, and crispy leeks

with bacon lardons, potato croutons, chive oil, and crispy leeks Barbecued Seared Pork Tenderloin with summer succotash, herb butter, and grapefruit vinaigrette

Northern Bloom

Seared Scallops with French green beans, butter potatoes, brown butter vinaigrette, and Nueske’s Applewood-smoked Bacon

BAUERNMARKT: FARMER’S MARKET

Potato Pancake with caramelized ham, onions, and herb sour cream

Jardin de Fiestas

Quesadilla de Flor de Calabaza: House-made masa tortillas with squash blossoms, bacon, onion, zucchini, and cheese

House-made masa tortillas with squash blossoms, bacon, onion, zucchini, and cheese Taco Vampiro: Barbacoa Beef in a Corn Tortilla with crispy grilled monterey jack cheese, salsa ranchera, and esquites

Plant-Based Food Items

BRUNCHCOT

Avocado Toast with marinated toybox tomatoes on toasted ciabatta

Florida Fresh

Grilled Street Corn on the Cob with savory garlic spread and spicy corn chips

with savory garlic spread and spicy corn chips Grilled Street Corn on the Cob with savory garlic spread and plant-based cotija cheese

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

Hummus Trio: Traditional hummus, red beet and black garlic hummus, and avocado-herb hummus with Moroccan bread and crispy papadam

Traditional hummus, red beet and black garlic hummus, and avocado-herb hummus with Moroccan bread and crispy papadam Grilled Chicken or Lamb Kebabs with Carrot-Chickpea Salad and Garlic Aïoli

La Isla Fresca Between Morocco and France

Coconut Tres Leches: Vanilla cake soaked in oat milk, almond milk, and coconut milk with toasted coconut

Pineapple Promenade Near Port of Entry

DOLE Whip

Trowel & Trellis Hosted by IMPOSSIBLE

Boneless IMPOSSIBLE Korean Short Rib with cilantro-lime rice, Danmuji slaw, and kimchee mayonnaise

with cilantro-lime rice, Danmuji slaw, and kimchee mayonnaise IMPOSSIBLE Lumpia with Thai sweet chili sauce

with Thai sweet chili sauce Chocolate Cake with black currant ganache, mixed berry compote, and chocolate ice cream

The Land Cart hosted by Advent Health

Vegetable Plate: Broccoli, carrot sticks, and tomatoes with dip

Broccoli, carrot sticks, and tomatoes with dip Pretzels with Hummus Dip

Cookies ‘n “Cream” Chocolate Mousse Cup

Gluten/Wheat Friendly & Plant-Based Food Items

Refreshment Outpost

Pineapple Skewer with Tajin seasoning

BAUERNMARKT: FARMER’S MARKET