VIDEO: Child Continuously Screams at Disneyland Character

It can be overwhelming to meet your favorite Disney character, even as an adult!

For one tiny Disneyland Guest, meeting the Evil Queen from Snow White (1937) was just too much to bear.

An adorable TikTok from @disfamily life shows the little girl walking up to the Evil Queen and screaming at the top of her lungs! Even when the Evil Queen tried to converse with her, the little girl could only respond with another high-pitched yell, attracting the attention of a few Guests behind her.

“It’s like what Snow White does,” the Evil Queen says. “She gets it from her mom,” the dad jokes from behind the camera.

“Does she? Where is the mother right now? I’m afraid to ask,” the Evil Queen says, her famous poison apple in hand.

“How can the mother sleep with this running around the house?” the Evil Queen asks, pointing to the little girl who lets out another adorable scream.

“She had one of your apples,” the dad responds.

The Evil Queen asks the little girl if she wants a photo, and the video cuts to the pair getting ready to pose on a bridge together. The girl screams again, and another Cast Member comes to help fan the Evil Queen. She jokes that she can’t tell if it’s a scream of fright or delight!

Whether they were joyful or terrified screams, this is a magical Disneyland memory the little girl and the Evil Queen herself won’t soon forget!

Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

Want more of the Evil Queen at Disneyland Resort? Check out Snow White’s Enchanted Wish, a new take on the classic Fantasyland dark ride that opened along with Disneyland on July 17, 1995.

Formerly known as Snow White’s Scary Adventures, the ride has gone through its fair share of changes over the years, including outlasting its Magic Kingdom counterpart at Walt Disney World Resort! From Disney:

Embark on a magical ride into memorable scenes from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Follow the Fairest of Them All Settle into a wooden mine cart and accompany Snow White as she flees from the evil Queen. Begin your fairytale journey in the cozy cottage of the Seven Dwarfs, then visit dazzling mines filled with glowing gems. Soon you’ll be riding into the Queen’s sorcery chamber and discovering a magic mirror just as Snow White bites into a poisoned apple! When all looks lost, will Snow White find her own happily ever after? New Magic Added to a Classic Attraction Discover new shimmering and sparkling effects, plus dazzling new scenes with Snow White dancing, the scent of pies baking, and the evil Queen’s collection of spell books and bubbling potions.