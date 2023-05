Disney is a place known for making magic for Guests of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities. The immersive environment of the Parks, the typically friendly and helpful attitudes of the Cast Members, and the dedication of the character performers work together to create something truly special.

A recent video has gone viral on TikTok for showing just how magical an interaction with a Disney character can be. Creator @cargo_shorts_dad posted a video of his daughter in line to meet with Minnie at EPCOT in Walt Disney World. The daughter is excited when she sees Minnie signing “thank you” to another Guest, thrilled at the character’s use of sign language because she herself is Deaf. When she gets up to meet Minnie, they sign “nice to meet you” and “I love you” to each other and it’s clear that the daughter is thrilled.

It’s not shown if they were able to have a full conversation, but just the fact that Minnie knew how to sign simple phrases like “thank you” and “nice to meet you” clearly had an impact on the family, creating a magical moment that they’ll remember forever. While many of the face characters speak other languages or are able to use expressions and gestures to communicate with Guests who don’t speak English, are Deaf, or are hard of hearing, it can be more difficult for the costumed characters.

This interaction is a perfect argument for Disney to provide basic sign language courses to its Cast Members. It can be easy for foreign-speaking Guests to find someone who speaks their language or is able to translate, not only at Disney but across the country. Unfortunately, it can be difficult for the Deaf to interact with hearing people because so many don’t know it. Just like Spanish or French, Sign Language is a complete language with its own grammar and syntax rules but it often isn’t offered as a language course in schools. There’s still an unfortunate amount of stigma surrounding the Deaf community and culture, to the point that parents often don’t learn Sign Language for their Deaf children, often getting them a cochlear implant or other hearing device instead.

While a diverse language, there are some basic signs that can be useful and friendly for Cast Members to learn to help Deaf Guests feel included. Not only that, but it would allow easier communication between the characters and the handlers. While they arguably have their own system of signs, gestures, and communication skills, Sign Language would help them create more magical moments like this for Deaf Guests and their family members.

