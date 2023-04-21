“Dear TikTok Streamers, Please Stop,” Fans Beg

There seems to be an uptick in phone usage and recording in the Parks over the last couple of weeks as a slew of Twitter posts and Reddit threads call for Disney influencers and Guests to be more considerate of others around them. Reports of people filming on rides, live streaming fireworks and parades, and more have been the focus of complaints on social media.

Another recent Reddit post begs TikTok live streamers to stop recording and talking on dark rides. The post explains that many Guests have spent a lot of time and money for their vacation and people using their phones to record, talk to chat, or live stream, ruining the Disney experience for others. “Really wish Disneyland would take some firm action in this growing irritating trend,” it finished. The comments were full of similar complaints and advice.

One comment suggested to find a Cast Member after the ride and let them know what happened. While they probably won’t be able to do anything to the offending Guest, they may offer another ride or other magical moment to make up for the issue. The biggest thing Guests can do, suggested another, is email or reach out to Disney directly on social media to complain about the increased incidents including phones and influencers.

“It’s getting out of hand. Far too many more annoying streamers than there really needs to be,” said several comments under the post. Inside the Magic has covered several reports of rude interactions with influencers and content creators, and recording or live streaming seems to be the latest avenue of annoyance with other Guests. As many pointed out, high quality versions of almost every ride, show, parade, and experience can easily be found on YouTube or elsewhere on the internet.

Ruining the experience for those currently riding an attraction or otherwise enjoying the Parks isn’t very magical. If you plan on recording or using your phone next time you’re in Disney, please be aware of the policies in place and be courteous and aware of those around you.

