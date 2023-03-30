Influencer Goes Viral Trying to Damage Disney Attraction

This time… it’s not a Disney influencer causing drama!

Disneyland Resort is The Happiest Most Place on Earth, making it one of the most popular. Numerous celebrities like Kim Kardashian have been spotted at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure. But with the rising popularity of social media, some influencers have gone viral and made careers out of their Disney Park visits.

Social media stars are controversial in the Disney Parks fan community. Some want any live streaming or filming banned, while others don’t mind if it’s not disruptive to other Guests.

But this month, Russian TikToker and wrestler Hasbulla turned heads in the Disney fan community. The 20-year-old influencer rose to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic, boasting over seven million TikTok followers. In 2022, he signed a deal to fight in the UFC.

During a recent visit to Disneyland Resort, Hasbulla was filmed punching, kicking, and trying to pull the nose off of Mickey Mouse. While this incident angered the Disney Parks fan community, another video that upset even more fans came to light this week. @100percentrandomcontent shared a clip from the Nelk Boys vlog:

In it, Hasbulla drives an Autopia car with one of the Nelk Boys. He repeatedly defies Autopia rules and crashes into the car in front of him, like a bumper car.

“This guy’s making me bump the car in front of him and sh*t,” his friend says. “He’s going to get us kicked out.”

Both laugh before exiting the ride, though neither was kicked out.

Vehicles on Autopia are equipped with front and rear bumpers to protect Guests, but they aren’t intended for repeated crashes. Autopia is a slow-moving driving simulator and should not be driven like bumper cars.

Have you ever seen a Disney influencer or other TikToker at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort?