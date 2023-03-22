Disney Influencers Slammed for Ignoring State of Parks

Disney influencers have been in the spotlight a lot lately. We’ve covered a lot of various influencer stories recently here on Inside the Magic, some good and some not so good.

Now, one Twitter user claims that Disney influencers don’t care about the recent decline of the Parks. User @wakefieldreport claims that Disney influencers really only care about getting their photos, their videos, and their content and don’t spend too much time actually riding the rides or exploring the Parks the way normal Guests do.

Influencers just want to be in the parks to get content for their Instagram and Tik-tok feeds. It’s not about rides. They don’t care about the declining quality of the product or condition of the parks. As long as they can get their cute pic while wearing mouse ears, it’s a win. — chris wakefield (@wakefieldreport) March 21, 2023

Because of this, there’s been a distinct lack of influencers calling out the slowly decaying state of the Parks. In Disneyland, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway just opened up and already it’s been host to no shortage of problems, from character faces going blank to entire ride screens showing a Windows error message. In Disney World, the same attraction at Hollywood Studios has similar problems on occasion, the Frozen animatronics in EPCOT have issues with their projection-mapped faces, and most recently, one Guest noticed how bad the background of “it’s a small world” actually looks. While these they are things that Guests are noticing and pointing out, some of them even going viral on platforms like TikTok and Twitter, Disney influencers have remained noticeably silent on the state of the Parks.

It’s possible that Disney influencers don’t want to lose their good standing with the Disney company and therefore don’t call issues out. This is exactly what influencers are being slammed for with all of the Disney union negotiations happening, with some creators calling out others for staying silent instead of being vocal about their support towards Cast Members. Other people commented that creators don’t actually care about the state of the Parks as long as they can get their aesthetic photos for their feed or free items. One comment from @ShawnChapek1 claims that “Its leverage to get free shit. Its the game and thats how its played.” But @wakefieldreport responds that very few of them actually get free items or recognition by Disney, “They just end up carrying water for a multi-billion dollar conglomerate for free.”

Most of the responses were from people disagreeing with the original poster, saying that it’s not that serious, that people enjoy the Parks in different ways, and several posting their own photos of them inside the Parks. One user, @hotmesslex18, points out that it’s not on the influencers asking, “what do u want them to do???? pick up a hammer and nails and start fixing up the parks themselves???? be fr please.”

While Disney creators and influencers do have a lot of sway within the community, and, to a certain extent, Disney itself, at the end of the day they’re just Guests. What they choose to do with their tickets and their time is up to them. Many have created a career out of their Disney social media content, and enjoy what they do. It’s up to Disney to recognize the effort that they need to put back into maintaining their Parks and to listen to the Guests who do speak up about it.

What do you think about Disney influencers? Should they bring more awareness to Park issues? Let us know in the comments below.