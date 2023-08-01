Disney Has a Powerful New Ally Against DeSantis Lawsuit

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been struggling in his war against the “woke” forces of the Walt Disney Company, but the House of Mouse just got a new ally.

There are currently two different pending lawsuits between Ron DeSantis and Disney. The first was brought to Federal court by the iconic entertainment company, which claims the governor violated its First Amendment rights by retaliating against it politically for expressing a negative opinion against his so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The second lawsuit between Ron DeSantis and Disney was brought by the Florida governor and basically says that a governor can’t be sued, and also, he didn’t do anything that he should be sued over.

However, a new fighter has appeared.

First Amendment Rights At Stake

The Federal case between DeSantis and Disney has just added a new wrinkle. The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, a legal advocacy non-profit group, has petitioned presiding Judge Allen C. Winsor for permission to file an amicus brief (per CBS), essentially joining the case as an invested third party.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press provides legal services and resources to journalists and is fundamentally concerned with the First Amendment, which covers freedom of the press.

As such, The RCFP is highly concerned about the chief executive of a state lashing out against a corporation (as Disney claims) and encouraging other governmental agents to attack protected speech when it goes against their interests.

In a statement to the court, the RCFP said, “If Defendants prevail in this case, those on whose behalf the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press advocates will be first in the line of fire given the nature of reporting and the press’s role in our constitutional system… As such, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press’s proposed brief provides a voice to those not directly involved, but undoubtedly impacted by this case.”

DeSantis and Disney Are Locked in Battle

Recently, a Florida state court declined to dismiss Governor DeSantis’ case against Disney, which the company had asked it to do pending the results of the other case. When two parties are mutually suing one another, things can get confusing, but it basically means this battle isn’t stopping soon (even if DeSantis has more pressing issues to deal with).

DeSantis had to deny that his hand-picked Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board (which replaced Disney’s autonomous Reedy Creek Improvement District) was further retaliating against Disney World by defunding police in the area, which gives some indication of the level of rancor things are at.

Now that another party is involved, things can only get more bitter and confusing.

