Florida Republican Ron DeSantis’ all-out war against the Walt Disney Company has raged on for months and months, and it’s done everything from win him a large number of radical supporters to make him one of the most hated figures in Florida. As the governor continues his climb toward the White House, recent reports suggest he’s finally throwing up the white flag.

Outside of his ongoing siege on the Magic Kingdom, DeSantis has yet to win many friends. Along with the controversial Parental Rights in Education Bill, DeSantis has knowingly abandoned his state during the Fort Lauderdale flooding crisis, and reportedly used Nazi imagery during his latest campaigning stunt. Now it looks like he’s officially grasping at straws as his world comes crashing down.

DeSantis reportedly rebooting campaign

Farron Cousins of Ring of Fire recently gave a recap of Governor DeSantis’ recent political perils, reporting that he is apparently “rebooting” his campaign in the wake of the recent controversies and running as “the insurgent candidate of the United States.” While that title sounds like something from a Star Wars spinoff, it definitely sounds like a last-ditch effort for the governor to seize control of his campaign.

It’s no secret that DeSantis’s divisive beliefs, controversial policies, and dangerous behavior have cost him more than voters in the court of public opinion, but his actions have even gotten him slammed by his own party. Without his war on Disney and the “Woke” movement, DeSantis may be dead in the water.

Let’s not forget that DeSantis’ war on Disney has caused friction between him and his state’s biggest employer, and he’s still begging for the oncoming lawsuit to be dropped from the courts.

At the end of the day, the governor of Florida is still fighting a war that has been over for weeks, and his recent tactics are simply the acts of a drowning man.

