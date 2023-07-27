DeSantis and Disney Battle Rages On, Republicans and Democrats Suffer

After much ado about getting the lawsuit dismissed, Disney responds to DeSantis in a true-to-itself fashion.

Disney and DeSantis Lawsuit

Disney and DeSantis have a long history when it comes to Walt Disney World and its politics. Florida Gov Ron DeSantis wanted Reedy Creek sovereignty. Walt Disney Co believed it to be a matter of retribution, punishing Disney World and the Walt Disney brand for its dissent against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill (now law).

The Disney World and Reedy Creek matter has been in the courts since, but the real-life Walt Disney World battle continues to draw intrigue.

Throwing the Walt Disney Company Lawsuit Out of Court

It’s a big move, but within the legal landscape in Central Florida, there are ways to get a lawsuit tossed. The same is true for any place where Walt Disney World does business. There are plenty of reasons, including missing a filing date, in legalese these go as blackout dates our limitation dates.

It means that if either Governor DeSantis or Walt Disney Co fails to respond in time, the whole thing can go out the window, in favor of the party who didn’t fail to meet a deadline.

Plenty of Reasons to Toss a Lawsuit

Other reasons to drop a suit include a “frivolous and vexatious” clause, which is pleasant shorthand for a waste of time. The list of ways for the Walt Disney Co or Florida Gov Ron DeSantis to get a lawsuit tossed isn’t endless, but it is long.

Reedy Creek and the “woke war” that DeSantis focused on was a major part of Ron DeSantis’ political agenda for the presidency. Disney didn’t miss its filing date, though. Instead, Walt Disney Co came back with something much better that has fans of the Walt Disney Company smiling.

Social Media Reactions

One Disney enthusiast @ScottGustin stated, “Disney has responded to Gov. DeSantis’ request to dismiss the company’s lawsuit. In a filing Disney says “the Governor seeks to evade responsibility for his actions.” But the story gets even juicier as Disney pushes the Florida envelope even further with a mind-blowing move that will have Republicans and Disney fans on the edges of their seats.

Disney and DeSantis: Court Date and Republican Nominations

After the words from the United States branch of the Walt Disney Company, things are looking up for the Special District that covers Reedy Creek. Disney has asked the courts to establish a date for the trial with the Florida Governor and White House hopeful.

There’s a Time for Everything

Walt Disney asked the courts to set the trial date with the Florida Governor on July 15, 2024. If that date sounds familiar, it’s because it’s also the date of the Republican National Convention. This was the most recent news in the Disney and DeSantis battle, but it appears that there is more to come.

