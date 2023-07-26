Disney Calls DeSantis a Coward for Dismissing Lawsuit

Disney is making its stance very clear regarding a lawsuit leveled against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A new development has just occurred in the continuing battle between Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Gov. Ron DeSantis has attempted to dismiss the lawsuit settled against him by Disney, but Disney is not taking no for an answer.

Disney has responded to DeSantis’ request to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming, “the Governor seeks to evade responsibility for his actions.”

This has just been confirmed by Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin):

NEW: Disney has responded to Gov. DeSantis' request to dismiss the company's lawsuit. In a filing, Disney says "the Governor seeks to evade responsibility for his actions" and asks the court for a July 15, 2024 court date – the same day as the Republican National Convention. pic.twitter.com/4gnI1lE6Eb — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 26, 2023

The Walt Disney Company has asked for a court date on July 15, 2024, which just so happens to be the same day as the Republican National Convention.

This ongoing battle all dates back to early 2022 when The Walt Disney Company publicly denounced Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education Act. This caused a rift between Disney and Gov. DeSantis, with the “outspoken” Gov. setting his sights on stripping Disney of any and all power it once had in the state of Florida.

Eventually, Disney did lose control of its Reedy Creek Improvement District, but Disney did not step down passively. In the weeks and months since, Gov. DeSantis has threatened Disney with many outlandish actions, including th possibility of building a new state prison right next to the Walt Disney World Resort.

The Walt Disney Company filed a lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis. Disney is suing both DeSantis and Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board members for violation of the First Amendment, alleging that the Governor’s actions were clear and obvious targeting of the company for exercising free speech.

The Walt Disney Company also found itself at the center of a lawsuit, with Gov. Ron DeSantis countersuing the company.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned here for more details as they become available!