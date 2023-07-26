“You Shouldn’t Sleep,” Bob Iger Slammed By Disney Family Member

An outspoken member of the Disney family shared their thoughts on Bob Iger.

The Walt Disney Company has faced quite a few controversies lately, some due to decisions made at its theme parks and others involving recent films released by the company. It’s no secret that Disney has faced quite a few challenges at the box office, with 2022’s Lightyear and 2023’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny both coming in well under expectations.

However, Disney CEO Bob Iger threw more fuel into the fire earlier this year when he made comments regarding the actor and writer strike currently happening in Hollywood.

Starting over two months ago, writers in Hollywood began striking, pushing back on the changes brought to the table by studios. Eventually, SAG-AFTRA joined in, causing a major shift in Hollywood.

There were several causes of concern for actors and writers in the new proposed contract., most notably low wages and the use of artificial intelligence.

Actors and writers have an unprecedented level of public support, with nearly everyone rallying against the studios. However, Disney CEO Bob Iger stepped in and shared his two cents, rubbing a lot of fans the wrong way.

Iger called the demands of striking writers and actors “unrealistic” and “disruptive.” These comments were certainly rich coming from someone who could potentially be making $27 million per year. Bob Iger has an estimated net worth of around $600 million.

These comments sparked outrage amount Disney fans and the general public. However, these comments have also angered a member of the Disney family.

Abigail Disney is the daughter of Roy E. Disney and the granddaughter of Roy O. Disney. Walt Disney. Referred to as the Disney heiress, she has become a renowned activist and documentary filmmaker.

The outspoken member of the Disney family shared her thoughts on the comments made by Bob Iger, and they were not positive.

“If you have $65M in your pocket, and there are people in your company who are struggling to put food on the table, that should not feel good to you. You shouldn’t be able to sleep well at night,” said Abigail in a report from Rolling Stone.

The actors and writer unions both show no signs of stopping anytime soon, with studios also standing firm in their position.

Dozens of films and television productions have been halted, delayed, or shut down indefinitely due to these ongoing strikes, so only time will tell what the future of entertainment looks like.

What are your thoughts? Do you agree with Abigail Disney?