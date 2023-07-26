‘The Flash’ Is No Longer a Failure, Takes the #1 Spot

DC has not had a great run over its last few theatrical releases, and The Flash is one of the biggest flops that the superhero genre and Warner Bros. have ever seen. Though the Scarlet Speedster crashed and burned at the box office, the second-to-last DCEU release is no longer a failure, securing the #1 spot in a surprising category.

Related: Secrets Leaked After Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’ Tanks at Box Office

The film was already facing an uphill battle simply because of the torrid past of star Ezra Miller. Miller had a string of arrests through the last few years, though they had only been charged with felony burglary for stealing breaking into a couple’s home in Hawaii and stealing alcohol. The actor had been accused of more heinous crimes, like grooming a young teenage woman and housing a woman and her three children on a farm with loads of weapons and ammo lying around.

The situation became so dire that Warner Bros. asked Miller to make a public apology and gave them the ultimatum to get help or completely lose the franchise. Despite the actor doing so, we believe the latter will still happen.

It could be that their arrests and behavior caused many people not to want to see The Flash in theaters, or it could have simply been that everyone is tired of the DCEU and would rather wait to see what James Gunn’s DCU brings.

Simply put, The Flash crashed and burned at the box office, leaving Warner Bros. scrambling to find solutions to make back its reported budget of $200 million.

Warner Bros. tried some unconventional methods, like releasing the film as an NFT, though we are unsure if that warranted any significant gains. The film was pulled early and released on digital, but that might have been its saving grace, as The Flash is #1 on all three VOD platforms.

‘The Flash’ Takes #1 Spot on All VOD Charts

DC might have found its right audience, as The Flash has surprisingly topped the charts for all three VOD release platforms. The film what makes this success even stranger is that to rent the movie right now, it costs $19.99. The purchase price is $24.99. People were unwilling to pay around $12 in the theaters, but spending more to watch it at home has become far more alluring.

The Flash is currently #1 in iTunes, VUDU, and Google Play sales. This uptick in sales is more impressive because DC’s latest venture is beating out the animated giant Super Mario Bros. The Super Mario Bros. movie has been out much longer and is available to stream on Peacock.

Still, Super Mario Bros. is only $5.99 to rent versus the $19.99 price tag for The Flash. People are now starting to give the DCEU movie a chance, though it might be too late.

Andy Muschietti directed The Flash but is already moving to take on The Brave and the Bold, so it stands to reason that he will not be returning for a potential sequel. Considering the film also historically bombed at the box office, we doubt that Warner Bros. wants a repeat of this to happen.

Even with the massive cameos and “resetting” the DCU, The Flash 2 would likely suffer the same fate as its predecessor. Honestly, it’s time to move on to the DCU. We have all been patiently waiting to see what James Gunn has to offer, and his first film will be Superman: Legacy. The film has been rounding out its impressive cast, and it sounds like it could be a homerun effort.

Related: ‘The Flash’ Is Now Available to Watch at Home!

If anyone is curious about The Flash, you can rent it for $19.99 right now, assuming you want to pump up the film’s VOD numbers.

Have you seen The Flash? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!