Secrets Leaked After Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’ Tanks at Box Office

The Ezra Miller-led The Flash was a historically huge flop for both Warner Bros and for superhero movies and the film industry in general, but it seems that in all the commotion, everyone missed a very notable appearance from a legendary villain.

A huge element of the plot of The Flash was Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) discovering that if he ran cosmically fast enough, he could actually break out of the reality in which his mother Nora (Maribel Verdú) had been murdered and into a different one, in which she survived.

As the plot of the movie went on, it turned out that there were some other, very major problems with this different reality, including that the Kryptonian General Zod (Michael Shannon) was alive and preparing to devastate the Earth and that Superman (Henry Cavill) was nowhere to be found, with a very different hero taking his place.

Related: ‘The Flash’ Is Now Available to Watch at Home!

However, at the climax of the movie, the Flash gets a peek into multiple other DC Universe realities, which include glimpses of Adam West’s 1960s version of Batman, Christopher Reeve and George Reeves’ versions of Superman, a Supergirl played by Helen Slater, and, most excitingly, Nicolas Cage as a long-haired version of the Man of Steel.

DC Comics fans immediately clocked Nicolas Cage‘s appearance in The Flash as a reference to Tim Burton and Kevin Smith’s Superman Lives, an unproduced movie that was to star the Academy Award winner as Kal-El. Fittingly, the brief scene we see of Nicolas Cage as Superman had him fighting a giant mechanical spider, as notorious producer Jon Peters reportedly wanted him to do.

However, the giant spider (glorious as it was) is not the villain that a keen-eyed Reddit user spotted.

Instead, as u/SuperRider108_MC pointed out, in the last few seconds of Nicolas Cage’s appearance, one can see briefly see the ultimate Superman villain, Doomsday, who he was supposed to fight in the climax of Superman Lives.

See it in the orange rings in the image below:

Doomsday first appeared in Superman: The Man of Steel #17 (1992) and went on to battle the hero numerous times, becoming known as one of his greatest enemies and the villain that (briefly) killed the Man of Steel. Even Lex Luthor has not managed that.

Related: Warner Bros. Desperately Tries to Recoup Historic ‘The Flash’ Flop With NFT

Doomsday also appeared in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016); in this version, he was created by Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) from a combination of Kryptonian and human DNA and, once again, killed Superman. Who knows whether he would have been able to take Nicolas Cage out?

Did you notice Doomsday in The Flash? Let us know in the comments below!