Superman Fans Furious Over ‘The Flash’ Cameo Leak

Fans of DC Comics have been anticipating The Flash (2023) for the way it will completely reset the DC Universe and bring in their favorite versions of their favorite characters. However, one cameo has leaked, and Superman fans are furious.

Related: This ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Could Be Superman

Without a doubt, Superman is one of the greatest fictional characters of all time, let alone comic books. He is the archetype for how most people view superheroes. Numerous actors have become iconic due to their performances as the titular hero, including George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, Dean Cain, Brandon Routh, and Henry Cavill.

Superman’s next appearance is in The Flash, starring Ezra Miller and directed by Andres “Andy” Muschietti. This time, the Man of Steel will appear as Supergirl and be played by Sasha Calle, the first Latina actress to play the role.

Related: Sasha Calle Received Henry Cavill’s Blessing for ‘The Flash’

While this is usually enough to unjustly anger certain fans, something else has happened to draw the ire of DC Comics fanboys. The Flash has promised numerous references and cameos, more so than in any superhero film before it. However, there is one leaked cameo that has already infuriated fans.

Before we continue, it should be noted that there are spoilers ahead for a movie that hasn’t been released yet. If you want to go into The Flash completely blind, do not read on.

Fans Call Superman Cameo “Evil” and “Disrespectful”

One of the biggest selling points of The Flash is the inclusion of DC’s Multiverse, connecting multiple beloved characters and continuations into a singular story. That’s why we see various versions of Batman, played by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, and even the return of Michael Shannon’s Zod from Man of Steel (2013).

However, there are more minor cameos that are much more of a shock. And while some of them are interesting and give us a glimpse into movies that could have been, others are not appreciated at all.

Before you continue, note again that there are a ton of spoilers ahead. Read forward at your own risk!

Related: Warner Bros. Is Ruining Superman By Making It An NFT

The most shocking cameo is easily the inclusion of a completely CGI Christopher Reeve, who many fans consider the greatest Superman actor of all time. He literally does nothing, simply coming across as a lifeless recreation straight out of the uncanny valley.

Despite the Christopher Reeve estate approving the appearance, fans have found it particularly distasteful, saying that Reeve is “rolling in his grave” and “he would’ve HATED the idea of his cameo in The Flash.” Some even went so far as to call the cameo “digital necromancy.”

it's really quite silly that they decided to frankenstein christopher reeve when one of the big tv crossover specials brought back brandon routh, gave him the kingdom come suit and heavily implied he was the same superman from the donner films, why couldn't we get that instead pic.twitter.com/UMj4ZpJqMs — Spiral Into Madness Rob 🐀 (@SenorWoberto) June 13, 2023

Only adding fuel to the fire were fans who wanted current living actors to make cameos but didn’t appear. Notably, fans pointed out former Superman Brandon Routh, who played the same version of Superman in Superman Returns (2006) and The Flash (2015-2022) TV series.

When you also include that the actor who played The Flash in the TV series, Grant Gustin, doesn’t appear in the movie, you have a wave of fans who are only getting increasingly angry. Hopefully, this big reset will give James Gunn a chance to completely move forward with Superman: Legacy (2025).

Do you think DC went too far with the Christopher Reeve cameo? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!