Warner Bros. Is Ruining Superman By Making It An NFT

Physical media is dying. As streaming and digital media become more prevalent, the sales of physical copies of movies are down. Warner Bros. seems to be aware of this, selling the preliminary superhero film Superman (1978) as an NFT.

Superman is, without a doubt, the most recognizable superhero of all time. Whether you prefer the animated series, Zack Snyder‘s interpretation starring Henry Cavill, or the underrated television series Smallville (2001-2011), there are more than enough interpretations of Clark Kent for anyone to enjoy.

However, the most important may be the 1978 film starring Christopher Reeves. Not only is it the first feature-length film starring the Man of Steel, but it created the formula that is used for superhero movies to this day. Without Superman, we wouldn’t have Batman (1989), Spider-Man (2002), or the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite being almost 50 years old, Superman still holds a place in the hearts of superhero and movie fans alike. And Warner Bros. seems to be aware of that, charging an exorbitant amount of money for an NFT of the classic film.

You Can Buy 1978’s ‘Superman’ For $100

Since sales of physical media are low, Warner Bros. is branching out into new marketplaces. Their current venture is selling the classic Superman as an NFT in the WB Movieverse. Although NFTs are seen as widely controversial, the film company hopes to take advantage of DC fans and NFT aficionados.

There will be two versions of the film. The Standard Edition will feature an interactive location-based navigation menu, Superman: The Movie Theatrical Version, previously released special features, and an image gallery featuring stills and behind-the-scenes photos. It costs $30 and will sell from 8 a.m. ET on June 9 to 7:59 a.m. ET on June 16.

Then there’s the Premium Edition. The Premium Edition has three different versions — Truth, Justice, and Hope — each featuring an illustration of Christopher Reeves’ Superman from one of three DC artists: Ivan Reiss, Ben Oliver, or Bill Sienkiewicz. All three include an interactive and explorable location-based navigation menu and three versions of the feature film.

This bundle will also include previously released special features, image galleries featuring costume and detail images from the Warner Bros. Archive, and behind-the-scenes images. The Premium Edition costs $100 and is only available for 24 hours from 8 a.m. ET on June 9 to 7:59 a.m. ET on June 10.

While many people will undoubtedly be upset that the 1978 Superman is being turned into an NFT, this isn’t the first time Warner Bros. has pulled this move. In October 2022, they sold The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) as an NFT, except with limited quantities instead of a time frame. The Standard Edition is still being sold.

Do you think movies should be sold as NFTs? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!