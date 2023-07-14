Warner Bros. Desperately Tries to Recoup Historic ‘The Flash’ Flop With NFT

Warner Bros. is doing everything possible to recoup its losses with The Flash. Initially, the company had announced that the DC bomb would be heading to digital sooner than expected. However, now the company is going through a drastic measure by turning the film into an NFT.

For those who may not remember the online craze that is an NFT, it was a way for collectors to own digital artwork through blockchain technology. People began investing in digital art, which took over the internet for a solid year. Even celebrities started to invest in these digital collectibles. For instance, the famous “Charlie Bit My Finger” YouTube video was taken off the platform and turned into a digital collectible, which someone bought.

It sounds confusing, right? The NFT drew in Sylvester Stallone, Quentin Tarantino (who got sued for trying to turn Pulp Fiction into an NFT), and Back to the Future. Yes, Back to the Future offered specific NFTs related to the film. The confusing aspect of blockchain technology is that the artwork only exists in a digital space and is not tangible, like owning a signed production still from the film.

Despite the explosion of those wanting to invest in this medium, it also dive-bombed, resulting in many people losing millions of dollars. Strangely, it appears that Warner Bros. sees fixing its hundreds of millions of dollars lost on The Flash can now be recouped by investing the film into another failed experiment.

‘The Flash’ Announces Blockchain Edition

It’s official, The Flash is the first new release movie to hit the blockchain! pic.twitter.com/sScukkA6Fw — Warner Bros. Digital Collectibles (@WarnerBrosNFT) July 14, 2023

In the above video, The Flash showcases a new film version that is chock full of bonus features we assume are only available through the new blockchain version. However, one of the oddest things that fans have also pointed out via Twitter is why this interactive experience looks like it was made on a video game console in the 1990s.

Why does it look like a n64 game — MarahEdits (@MarahEdits) July 14, 2023

This is a very valid question. While the interactive elements might appear fun, we are unsure if blockchain technology is less advanced than what we all have on our smartphones. Warner Bros. is reaching on this one. It is beyond bizarre the company would think turning The Flash into an NFT is a good idea, considering the NFT has also failed miserably.

Still, you can watch the video above and decide if owning The Flash on the blockchain will be worth your time. The video showcases collectibles specifically for the film there, AR elements like seeing bats fly around, and deleted scenes. Again, we are unsure if these scenes will be available only to this version, but that might be the selling point.

There will be two different editions, Mystery Edition: $35. There is also the Premium Edition, which is $100. Both editions have different collection levels and rarity of the collectibles offered, so this could be the right move for you if you are a blockchain collector.

The DC venture failed miserably at the box office, having only garnered $262 million worldwide. The film’s budget is around $300 million, and it has been reported to be the biggest superhero flop in the genre’s history.

While releasing The Flash on digital soon might be a way to recoup funds Warner Bros. needs, turning it into an NFT is one of the strangest decisions that the studio could have made. We doubt that this blockchain edition will be as lucrative as WB hopes.

Are you excited about The Flash NFT? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!