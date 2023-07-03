‘The Flash’ is Warner Bros. Biggest Flop Ever

Despite debuting number one at the box office and receiving decent reviews, The Flash (2023) has become the biggest box office flop in Warner Bros. Studio history.

The Flash was supposed to be the big DC film that Warner Bros. Entertainment was counting on. Not only was this going to officially mark the end of Zack Snyder’s reign at the top of the DC Extended Universe food chain, but it was the chance for it to go out on top.

Set mainly in an alternate timeline created by Barry Allen, The Flash starred Ezra Miller as the titular character, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Ben Affleck as Batman, Michael Keaton as an alternate Batman, Michael Shannon as General Zod, and more cameos than you could shake a stick at.

Unfortunately, the film was plagued with numerous production issues and plenty of controversy surrounding its lead actor. Despite an extensive marketing campaign and plenty of industry people praising the movie, The Flash is believed to be the biggest flop in Warner Bros. history.

‘The Flash’ Has Cost WB $200 Million

Despite debuting at number one at the box office, The Flash couldn’t keep up its momentum. Barry Allen was soon surpassed by Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), while Elemental (2023) maintained its position at number two.

If the film continues its maintained trajectory, The Flash will wind up costing Warner Bros. around $200 million, the most significant loss the studio has ever faced in its over 100-year existence. Box office analyst Luiz Fernando has noted that if WB just released the film on Max, they would have actually saved money.

The Flash becoming the biggest flop in Warner Bros. history is shocking, especially when you look at the studio’s recent films that have also failed. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) cost them $137 million, while The Suicide Squad (2021) cost $120 million. However, they had the excuse of being released during a global pandemic. The Flash has no such luxury.

The Ezra Miller-led film even fared worse than some of the WB’s most notorious movies, like King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) and Jupiter Ascending (2015), which lost $153.2 million and $120 million, respectively. If we compare this estimation to another studio, Disney, The Flash is set to lose more money than Strange World (2022) and John Carter (2012) if you don’t adjust for inflation.

This failure clearly indicates that things at Warner Bros. and DC need to change. Fortunately, that’s about to happen with James Gunn at the helm. However, it remains to be seen if that’s the kickstart that the DC Universe needs.

