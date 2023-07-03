DC Backtracks on James Gunn’s Comments, ‘Suicide Squad’ Sequel Announced

Fans have wondered for some time if James Gunn would revisit his world of The Suicide Squad (2021), considering his version is far more accepted than the David Ayer-directed feature. However, Gunn recently shut down the idea that he plans to make a sequel to his hit film. But fear not, as DC has announced that a sequel is on the way.

Plenty of properties have included the psychotic team of villains charged with being heroes (or anti-heroes). As stated, the first live-action iteration of the group was directed by David Ayer as part of the former DCEU. Though there were some bright spots in the film, like Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, the film was mostly disliked.

James Gunn took it upon himself to redo the film in his own style, bringing back Kinnaman and Waller, along with a few others, who were mercilessly killed at the beginning of his The Suicide Squad film.

There is also Peacekeeper and Birds of Prey properties that became spinoffs from both the DC films. The upcoming Waller and Creature Commandos shows will also borrow characters from both the live-action properties, including them in their own storylines.

Simply put, the world of Suicide Squad has a plethora of characters that are beloved by fans. Now, it has been announced that the ragtag team of villains turned heroes will be explored again.

‘Suicide Squad’ Isekai Anime Announced

During the events of the Anime Expo, which is currently taking place in Los Angeles, California, the Warner Bros. Japan Anime Division announced they plan to release an adaptation of Suicide Squad. Though it has not yet been stated if the anime will follow Ayer or Gunn’s versions or be something else entirely, the world will certainly get a new take on DC’s most infamous team.

Even more interesting is that the first concept artwork has been released for the upcoming series, which shows a rather evil-looking Joker. Not that Joker isn’t evil already, but his anime counterpart looks like he might be a bit of a monster.

Joker and Harley Quinn are the first two characters shown in this proposed Suicide Squad isekai anime. For those unfamiliar with this term, isekai anime refers to a character or characters that are displaced and launched into an unfamiliar world. Considering that the superhero genre is currently jam-packed with Multiverse content, these anime versions of these classic DC villains might find their way to the Earth that fans know in DC continuity.

Either way, the concept art for Joker and Harley Quinn already looks fantastic, and we cannot wait to see how this story pans out. Even more exciting is Eri Osada of Jujutsu Kaisen fame will be directing this Suicide Squad adaptation. WIT Studios is also set to produce the series. The studio is famous for producing Attack on Titan and Spy x Family.

All that remains is the news about whether this adaptation will follow the DC properties that have already been established or if these new versions of the character will be part of a separate universe. We cannot wait to see the action and hear the voice acting of these villains. If they sound anything like what the concept art looks like, we are all in for a treat.

