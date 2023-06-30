‘Suicide Squad’ Sequel Confirmed Dead

When the DC Extended Universe needed a win, The Suicide Squad (2021) was there. After the back-to-back-to-back debacles of Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, also known as Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (202), Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), and the theatrical version of Justice League (2021), the second try at DC’s ultraviolent motley crew of supervillains was a breath of fresh air.

However, according to DC Studios co-head and creative chief James Gunn (who directed The Suicide Squad), The Suicide Squad 2 is definitively not happening.

In an interview with Michael Rosenbaum on YouTube’s Inside of You, James Gunn answered a question as to whether the sequel was happening with a direct and simple “no.” That sounds pretty final to us.

‘The Suicide Squad’ Is One of the Most Critically Acclaimed DCEU Movies

In some ways, it is very strange that James Gunn has no interest in developing a sequel to The Suicide Squad, considering it is generally considered one of the best efforts from the DCEU. Only the HBO Max series Peacemaker (which was created by Gunn) and Wonder Woman (2017) have a higher critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, so it would be logical that a sequel could extend that goodwill in the new DC Universe.

However, it seems that James Gunn’s new plans for DC are pointed elsewhere.

Superman: Legacy is DCU Priority

In the interview, James Gunn said that his priority for the upcoming DC Universe was Superman: Legacy, the Man of Steel reboot that he is personally writing and directing. While the imminent Blue Beetle has been described as the official first movie of the new DCU, it is pretty clear that the new Superman movie is being positioned as the tentpole movie of the franchise and has definitely knocked any former plans for The Suicide Squad 2 out of orbit.

James Gunn also said that the second season of The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker (featuring John Cena as the hyperviolent, surprisingly sensitive title character) will immediately follow Superman: Legacy and itself be followed by Waller, a series foregrounding Viola Davis’ ruthless civil servant.

‘The Suicide Squad’ Is Everywhere but a Sequel

While the sequel is not getting made, the influence of James Gunn’s first DC movie seems dominant over his new DCU. Peacemaker and Waller will both star characters that the filmmaker has molded in his own style; the notorious Dwayne Johnson flop Black Adam (2022) featured an appearance from Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, indicating Gunn’s increasing tonal reach.

James Gunn has announced that the next wave of DCU projects will be titled “Gods & Monsters” and will be just the first part of his plans for the future. Maybe The Suicide Squad 2 could fit in the second half somehow, but it’s not happening any time soon.