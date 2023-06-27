BREAKING: ‘Superman: Legacy’ Officially Reveals Henry Cavill’s Replacement

Superman: Legacy (2025) has decided who will be the DCU’s Superman after a long weekend of auditions.

DC needed to move forward with their new reboot after recent movies like The Flash (2023) failed at the box office. Ezra Miller’s Flash will make Warner Bros. lose hundreds of millions as the movie was better off not releasing in theaters.

Now, Blue Beetle (2023) might be the first DCU character to appear in James Gunn’s new universe, but Superman: Legacy will be the turning point for DC. A lot of pressure has gone into this new reboot of Superman since the iconic super hero hasn’t had a solo movie in over ten years.

James Gunn and Warner Bros. Discovery knew this decision would be significant for the DCU. Superman had to be someone who could portray a younger Superman while also showing off his Kryptonian heritage and his humanity at the same time. That’s not an easy combination to show off in a movie, but three actors were on the list to star as the Man of Steel.

Nicholas Hoult, Tom Brittney, and David Corenswet were all on the list of potential candidates to be the new Superman. Superman’s fate has been up in the air for the past few months as Cavill officially revealed his return as the Man of Steel in October, only to backtrack once Gunn was in charge of DC Studios.

According to Variety, David Corenswet will be the new Man of Steel. The actor first appeared in Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood on Netflix and will now portray the news reporter Clark Kent. As far as we know, Superman’s background as the boy from Kansas who work at the Daily Planet in Metropolis will stay the same with Rachel Brosnahan portraying his coworker, Lois Lane.

Gunn’s DCU depends on Superman: Legacy to be the opening movie to kickstart DC’s Chapter 1: “Gods and Monsters” with Lex Luthor as the main villain for the movie. Reports that Alexander and Bill Skarsgard are on the shortlist to portray the iconic nemesis.

DC wanted a younger actor to portray Superman and now they have one ready to go. Now that the cast for Superman: Legacy is starting to finalize, the real question is, who will star as the rest of the Justice League? Fans really want Jensen Ackles to star as Batman. It’s unclear if Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman. Fans will learn sooner than later what will happen, but in the meantime, Superman is back, and he isn’t leaving anytime soon.

Do you think Corenswet will portray a good Superman? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!