Henry Cavill Shares Thoughts on ‘Superman’ After Retirement

Acting is an art, and the entertainers who portray characters often begin to identify with the role. But there’s a difference between directing and acting, as shown when Henry Cavill boldly shares his take on Superman.

Henry Cavill and Superman

True franchise fans remember Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Superman in Man of Steel. Ten years later, fans began to chatter about the actor reprising the role in a sequel. The actor was “enormously joyful” about the prospect back in 2022. Fate had other plans in the form of the DCU co-CEO early in 2023.

James Gunn, the new executive, wanted to use a younger actor. That said, in the spirit of Superman, Cavill didn’t go out quietly. Before his forced retirement from the franchise, one of Gunn’s big decisions, he spoke out publicly about his feelings and thoughts on upcoming additions to Superman.

Henry Cavill Shares Thoughts on Superman Direction

There’s been some question about companies trying to smear actors’ good names. This comes as Henry Cavill shares his thoughts about writing and directorial matters. Some claims allege that Cavill had issues with the showrunner and female writers during his time in The Witcher, thanks to a leaked transcript.

It wasn’t enough to stop Henry Cavill from weighing in on the future of Superman. In Cavill’s opinion, “It’s just about finding the right hooks to have a character that is as good and idealistic as Superman (…).”

The actor made a candid statement after getting cut from the DCU. Cavill said, “I felt like Man of Steel was a wonderful opening story, an origin story to Superman. It left a lot of space for him to grow beyond that and become the hero we recognize.”

“Batman v Superman took a hard turn down a darker route, and it was a Batman perspective story, and so it didn’t show the aspects of Superman which I was very, very keen to show(…).“

Whether the Superman actor is correct falls into the realm of the unknown—at least until there’s another installment.

